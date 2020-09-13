By By Karen Graham 19 hours ago in Environment Tropical Storm Sally is expected to strengthen into a hurricane and bring flooding rainfall, dangerous storm surge and damaging winds to the Gulf Coast beginning early this week. Sally is moving toward the west-northwest at near 13 mph (20 kph), and a west-northwestward or northwestward motion is expected through Monday. Maximum sustained winds are close to 50 mph (85 kph) with higher gusts. The minimum central pressure is 996 mb (28.41 inches). NHC On the forecast track, The center of Sally will move over the southeastern and eastern Gulf of Mexico today, move over the north-central Gulf of Mexico tonight and Monday, and approach the north-central Gulf Coast within the hurricane warning area late Monday and Tuesday. On Tuesday, Sally is forecast to make a turn toward the north-northwest along with a slight decrease in its forward speed. This slow-down in forward speed could result in long-lasting impacts from rainfall, storm surge and strong winds. #TropicalStormSally is expected to gain strength as it approaches the northern Gulf Coast on Monday. The latest on the forecast: https://t.co/PTxVSmgYCf pic.twitter.com/XFJHcu2H4k — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) September 13, 2020 Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards declared a "This when combined with the COVID-19 pandemic, can make us all weary," Edwards said on Twitter. "I implore Louisianans to take their preparations seriously. New Orleans mayor Latoya Cantrell issued a mandatory evacuation order for areas that are located outside of the city's levee system. 🌀 A hurricane and tropical storm warning has now been issued for much of southeast LA, coastal MS, and portions of southern MS. #Sally pic.twitter.com/3fFuABQI9u — NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) September 13, 2020 It should be noted that in less than 24 hours, Sally has gone from a mass of showers and thunderstorms east of the Bahamas on Friday afternoon - to a tropical depression on Friday evening - before becoming a tropical storm on Saturday afternoon. The waters of the Gulf are especially warm, with temperatures avering in the low 80s. The NHC has issued Hurricane Warnings for areas from Grand Isle Louisiana to Ocean Springs Mississippi, including New Orleans, Lake Pontchartrain, and Lake Maurepas and a tropical storm watch has been extended to cover the Alabama-Florida Border to the Ochlockonee River in Florida. 