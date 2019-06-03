Email
article imageHurricane season is officially here with first named storm

By Karen Graham     23 mins ago in Environment
The U.S. hurricane season officially starts on June 1 and continues through November 30 every year. However, for the fifth year in a row, a storm has formed before the official start of the season.
On May 21, 2019, the first named storm of 2019, Andrea, located to the south of Bermuda, was declared a subtropical storm by the National Hurricane Center at 6:30 p.m. EDT May 20. The system then weakened to a subtropical depression by 11 a.m. EDT May 21.
This is the fifth consecutive year that a named storm has formed before the official start of the Atlantic hurricane season. And according to NASA, the last five years have also been the warmest years on record since record-keeping began in the 1880s.
Following is a list of this year's storm names. The names are alphabetical, and alternate between male and female. Needing the entire list in a season is rare. The names are on a six-year cycle and are retired if they are deadly or costly.
2019 Hurricane name list. You will notice that andrea has already been used.
2019 Hurricane name list. You will notice that andrea has already been used.
National Hurricane Center
Hurricanes weren't always given names. According to the National Hurricane Center, the latitude and longitude of a storm's position used to determine the name of a hurricane. While this was very accurate - a storm found at 28°08'55.7"N 67°56'47.0"W would be called 28°08'55.7"N 67°56'47.0"W - it was not really memorable like a name would be.
It was decided to use short, easy to remember names for hurricanes beginning early 1950s. In 1953, the United States began using female names for storms and, by 1978, both male and female names were used to identify Northern Pacific storms. This was then adopted in 1979 for storms in the Atlantic basin.
Tropical threat brewing in the Gulf of Mexico
In a Tropical Weather text on June 3 at 8 a.m. EDT, the National Hurricane Center said a broad area of low pressure is producing disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity over the Bay of Campeche.
Satellite image as of 7:19 a.m. EDT on June 3 2019.
Satellite image as of 7:19 a.m. EDT on June 3, 2019.
National Hurricane Center
This system is expected to move slowly northwestward toward the northeastern coast of Mexico and could become a tropical cyclone before it moves inland in a day or two. The warm waters of the Bay of Campeche will provide the necessary fuel for the system to strengthen.
"There is a medium to high chance for tropical development in the Bay of Campeche," according to AccuWeather Hurricane Expert Dan Kottlowski. "That means the system could become a tropical depression and perhaps a tropical storm within the next 48 hours."
Regardless of if the system develops into a tropical system, heavy rainfall will continue to inundate Mexico and parts of Belize and Guatemala early this week. It the system does develop into a tropical storm, it will be called Barry.
