Hurricane Michael has the 'potential to be a historic storm'

By By Karen Graham 2 hours ago in Environment Residents of Florida's Panhandle frantically filled sandbags, boarded-up homes and secured boats Monday as they anxiously awaited Hurricane Michael, which forecasters warned could make Landfall as a major Category 3 storm. Michael is moving toward the north at close to 12 mph (19 kph), with maximum sustained winds of 90 mph (150 kph). Hurricane force winds extend outward from the center up to 35 miles (55 kilometers) and tropical-force winds extend outward as much as 175 miles (280 kilometers). The minimum central pressure recently measured by two reconnaissance aircraft was 970 mb (28.65 inches). A northward to north-northwestward motion at a slightly faster forward speed is expected through Tuesday night, followed by a slight northeastward turn on Wednesday and Thursday. As far as the storm's forecast track, the center of Michael will continue to move over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico tonight, then move across the eastern Gulf of Mexico Tuesday and Tuesday night. NHC The waters of the Gulf of Mexico registered 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit) on Monday, so the storm is expected to continue to gain strength as it moves over the warm waters. NHC is expecting Michael to become a major hurricane by Tuesday night. Michael is predicted to move inland over the Florida Panhandle or Florida Big Bend area on Wednesday, and then move northeastward across the southeastern United States Wednesday night and Thursday. Evacuations in progress With Michael expected to become a major hurricane with winds topping 111 mph (179 kph) before its anticipated landfall Wednesday on the Panhandle or Big Bend area of Florida, #Michael's current central pressure of 970 hPa is the lowest for a #hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico during October since Hurricane Wilma in 2005. pic.twitter.com/Xkf3Pn0aPG — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) October 9, 2018 Florida Gov. Rick Scott called Michael a "monstrous hurricane" with a devastating potential from high winds, storm surge, and heavy rains. Tolls have been waived to encourage those near the coast to evacuate inland. Scott also noted that state health officials are reaching out to hospitals and nursing homes to be prepared, particularly after 14 lives were lost with Hurricane Irma last year. The small Panhandle city of Apalachicola, home to 2,300 residents has been frantically preparing for a major hurricane strike that could be unlike any there in decades, said Mayor Van Johnson Sr. "We're looking at a significant storm with significant impact, possibly greater than I've seen in my 59 years of life," Johnson said of the city, straddling the shore of Apalachicola Bay, a Gulf of Mexico inlet that reaps about 90 percent of Florida's oysters. This is #Hurricane #Michael best shot yet at forming a sustainable eye. Has 65% eyewall. Just need it to wrap AROUND the eye to the south and cave into the eye. Definitely a strengthening storm. pic.twitter.com/QZcVGrKGVo — Kevin’s Weather (@kevinsweather) October 9, 2018 And in "This storm has the potential to be a historic storm, please take heed," the sheriff's office said in the post. 