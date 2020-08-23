By By Karen Graham 54 mins ago in Environment The Gulf Coast braced Sunday for a potentially devastating hit from twin hurricanes as two strong storms swirled toward the U.S from the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean, bringing with them life-threatening high surf and flooding rains. Should this come to pass, it would be the first time two hurricanes formed in the Gulf of Mexico simultaneously, according to records dating to at least 1900, said Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach, reports the As of Sunday afternoon, the Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter found Marco had reached sustained winds of 75 mph as it moved up the Gulf of Mexico toward Louisiana. #Marco has become a hurricane, according to data from the Air Force @403rdWing Hurricane Hunters. Maximum winds are 75 mph (120 km/h) with higher gusts. https://t.co/MPtF0KuhE3 pic.twitter.com/o7GbutfMHU — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 23, 2020 The other potential hurricane, The center of Laura will move near or over Cuba tonight and Monday, and move over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico Monday night and Tuesday. Laura is expected to move over the central and northwestern Gulf of Mexico Tuesday night and Wednesday. Once Laura hits the Gulf of Mexico, it is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane. Dangers from twin hurricanes With the probability of two hurricanes hitting the Gulf Coast nearly at the same time - well, it is one for the history books. "It looks like the upper Gulf is going to get a one-two punch," hurricane center spokesman Dennis Feltgen said. "That’s pretty much unprecedented that close together." It is also going to be very dangerous and this means residents along the Gulf Coast from Louisiana into Alabama are going to have to heed any and all warnings. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency Friday ahead of the storms and on Saturday asked President Donald Trump to grant federal emergency status to the state, reports "What we know is there’s going to be storm surge from Marco, we know that that water is not going to recede hardly at all before Laura hits, and so we’ve not seen this before and that’s why people need to be paying particular attention,” Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said at a Sunday briefing. A mandatory evacuation of Plaquemines Parish in New Orleans will begin on Sunday afternoon, parish officials announced on Saturday night. Plaquemines is the southernmost area of the city, surrounded by the Gulf of Mexico, and has been severely damaged by previous hurricanes, including Katrina in 2005. Mandatory evacuations have been ordered for the entire Eastbank of Plaquemines Parish. In addition, the order also includes the Westbank of Plaquemiens Parish from Phillips 66 Alliance Refinery to Venice.



