Hurricane Hanna expected to make landfall in southern Texas today

Here's a look at the current storm surge at Whitecap Beach, water has passed the dunes and will soon threaten HWY-361. #Hanna #txwx #stxwx pic.twitter.com/d1oiuane3X

#Hanna has a large core, and thus a large area of strongest winds. The center looks on track to come in south of Corpus Christi, but we'll be watching closely to see if it stays far enough north to bring the eyewall over the city. Be prepared for hurricane-force winds. pic.twitter.com/U1AIddvhlI