Hurricane Hanna expected to make landfall in southern Texas today

article imageHurricane Hanna expected to make landfall in southern Texas today

Listen
By Karen Graham     1 hour ago in Environment
Hanna is now a Category 1 hurricane with winds of 75 mph, and is headed toward a South Texas landfall later today, bringing with it dangerous heavy rain and the potential for flash-flooding that will extend well inland.
Hanna is now the first hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC). The latest advisory from the agency places Hanna about 90 miles (150 kilometers) ENE of Port Mansfield, Texas and 100 miles (160 km) ESE of Corpus Cristi, Texas.
Hanna is presently moving to the West at 9 mph (15 kph) with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph) and a minimum central pressure of 982 MB (29.00 inches).
The hurricane is expected to make landfall somewhere between Corpus Christi and Brownsville, in the afternoon or early evening. Additional strengthening is expected before Hanna makes landfall later today, however, rapid weakening is expected after Hanna moves inland.
Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles (40 km) from the center. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles (150 km) from the center.
A Hurricane Warning is in effect from Port Mansfield to Mesquite Bay. A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area, in this case within the next 12 hours.
Tropical Storm Warning is in effect from Barra el Mezquital Mexico to Port Mansfield Texas and Mesquite Bay to High Island Texas. A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area, in this case within the next 12 hours.
Increasingly heavier rain Saturday and into Saturday night is expected, with totals of 6 to 12 inches and isolated maximum totals of 18 inches. This rain may result in life-threatening flash flooding, rapid rises on small streams, and isolated minor to
moderate river flooding in south Texas.
