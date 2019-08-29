By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Environment Hurricane Dorian has become more organized and continues to strengthen, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC). The storm is expected to slam into Florida as a catastrophic Category 4 storm over the Labor Day holiday. Hurricane Dorian is now a Category 2 storm, having maximum sustained winds of 105 mph (165 kph). Category 2 storms on the NHC This track is expected to put Dorian near or over portions of the northwest Bahamas on Sunday after passing over the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean., Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles (35 km) from the center, and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles (165 km). Everyone should remember that Dorian will be an extremely dangerous hurricane, say the NHC. Rainfall in the area of the Bahamas is forecast to be from 2 to 5 inches with isolated amounts as high as 7 inches locally. The coastal sections of the Southeast United States could see 5 to 10 inches of rain, with isolated amounts of as much as 15 inches. The rainfall could cause life-threatening flooding. NHC Some swells are likely to begin affecting the east-facing shores of the Bahamas and the southeastern United States coast during the next few days. The swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. The next update from the NHC will be out at 5:00 a.m. ET on August 30, 2019. The 11:00 p.m. ET advisory from the NHC places Dorian about 295 miles (470 kilometers) east-northeast of the southeastern Bahamas, and about 580 miles (930 kilometers) east of the northwestern Bahamas.Hurricane Dorian is now a Category 2 storm, having maximum sustained winds of 105 mph (165 kph). Category 2 storms on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale have maximum sustained winds of 96-110 mph (154-177 kph). Dorian's present track is to the northwest at 12 mph (19 kph) with a minimum central pressure of 977 MB...28.85 inches. The storm's current motion is forecast to continue Friday. A west-northwestward to westward motion is forecast to begin by Friday night and continue into the weekend.This track is expected to put Dorian near or over portions of the northwest Bahamas on Sunday after passing over the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean.,Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles (35 km) from the center, and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles (165 km). Everyone should remember that Dorian will be an extremely dangerous hurricane, say the NHC.Rainfall in the area of the Bahamas is forecast to be from 2 to 5 inches with isolated amounts as high as 7 inches locally. The coastal sections of the Southeast United States could see 5 to 10 inches of rain, with isolated amounts of as much as 15 inches. The rainfall could cause life-threatening flooding.Some swells are likely to begin affecting the east-facing shores of the Bahamas and the southeastern United States coast during the next few days. The swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.The next update from the NHC will be out at 5:00 a.m. ET on August 30, 2019. More about hurricane Dorian, category 2, more organized, strengthening', dangerous storm hurricane Dorian category 2 more organized strengthening dangerous storm