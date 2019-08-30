By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Environment Hurricane Dorian strengthened overnight and its expected Florida landfall as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane shifted south, putting South Florida and Central Florida in its projected impact zone early next week. Dorian is moving to the Northwest at 12 mph (19 kph). Hurricane-force winds extend outward from the center for up to 25 miles (35 kilometers) and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward for up to 105 miles (165 kilometers). Dorian's minimum central pressure is 972 MB...28.70 inches. Dorian is expected to continue its current motion to the northeast through Friday, with a slow west-northwestward to westward move expected to begin tonight and continue through the weekend. NHC On this track, Dorian should move over the Atlantic well east of the southeastern and central Bahamas today, approach the northwestern Bahamas Saturday, and move near or over portions of the northwestern Bahamas on Sunday. Dorian is expected to become a major Category 3 hurricane later today and is expected to remain an extremely dangerous hurricane while it moves near the northwestern Bahamas and approaches the Florida peninsula through the weekend. Florida may have a fuel shortage Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis acknowledged at a “We, in the emergency declaration, waived service and truck rates for fuel trucks so we can increase capacity for fuel being brought in. We're also going to be starting today implementing Florida Highway Patrol escorts for fuel trucks so we can increase fueling in critical parts of the state.” DeSantis said. Okay, let's do a steering diagnosis of 1st bend west & slowdown in motion. Key Features: 1) Deep-layer ridge to the N 2) Small cutoff low to the SW 3) PV streamer off to the NE 4) Ridge produced by Dorian's own outflow to the SE Jri5hO1JK8— Philippe Papin (@pppapin) August 30, 2019 “Dorian will likely slow down considerably as it approaches the Florida peninsula,” forecasters said, reports the At 8:00 a.m. Friday, Hurricane Dorian was located about 260 miles (410 kilometers) east-northeast of the Southern Bahamas and 505 miles (815 kilometers) east of the Northwestern Bahamas. Maximum sustained winds are now 110 mph (175 kph), with higher gusts.Dorian is moving to the Northwest at 12 mph (19 kph). Hurricane-force winds extend outward from the center for up to 25 miles (35 kilometers) and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward for up to 105 miles (165 kilometers). Dorian's minimum central pressure is 972 MB...28.70 inches.Dorian is expected to continue its current motion to the northeast through Friday, with a slow west-northwestward to westward move expected to begin tonight and continue through the weekend.On this track, Dorian should move over the Atlantic well east of the southeastern and central Bahamas today, approach the northwestern Bahamas Saturday, and move near or over portions of the northwestern Bahamas on Sunday.Dorian is expected to become a major Category 3 hurricane later today and is expected to remain an extremely dangerous hurricane while it moves near the northwestern Bahamas and approaches the Florida peninsula through the weekend.Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis acknowledged at a news conference this morning that there is a fuel shortage across the state as Hurricane Dorian approaches. He also warned that as Dorian has slowed down a bit that Floridians can expect a multi-day event.“Dorian will likely slow down considerably as it approaches the Florida peninsula,” forecasters said, reports the Orlando Sentinel. “There is more spread among the deterministic models and their ensemble members during that time, with disagreement on exactly when and where Dorian will turn northwestward and northward on days 4 and 5.” More about hurricane Dorian, central and south florida, strengthening, category 4, landfall hurricane Dorian central and south fl... strengthening category 4 landfall Trump