By By Karen Graham 50 mins ago in Environment Earth continues to sweat it out, and last month was no exception. April 2019 was the second-hottest April in recorded history, only rivaled by April 2016. Weather record keeping began in 1890. The data is following a trend, with increasing temperatures and extreme weather events tied to the globe's climate crisis. NOAA's NOAA The average temperature across The greatest warming of land surfaces occurred across Greenland, Scandinavia and northern and central Asia, where temperatures were at least 5.4°F higher than average. While many regions of the world set records for heat, the Caribbean region had its least warm April since 2012. Sea ice extent in April 2019. The Arctic is on the left and Antarctica is on the right. NOAA There were some notable cooler temperatures than usual, mainly across Canada and down into the north-central portion of the U.S. and the southern ocean off the southern coast of Australia, where temperature averages were 1.8°F below average or cooler. Canada and the north-central U.S. had temperature deviations of about 3.6 degrees F below average. Arctic sea ice extent made the news again with 2019 being the 18th consecutive April with Arctic sea ice extent below average. Rapid ice loss, of about 50 percent, through mid-month in the Sea of Okhotsk, contributed to the record low extent. The Bering Sea had near-record low sea ice extent at 66 percent below average, trailing behind April 2018, which had a 76 percent below average loss. Antarctica also experienced a record low sea ice extent for the third year in a row. Five of the hottest recorded Aprils have occurred in the past decade, according to NOAA and the Japan Meteorological Agency, with April 2017 and 2018 being the third and fourth hottest months respectively across the globe. April 2014 and 1998 tied for fifth.