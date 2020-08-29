By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Environment Forecasters are currently watching three disturbances in the Atlantic for tropical development as we move into September, the peak month of hurricane season. We are going to stick to the numbers and give everyone a brief description of each disturbance and how much of a chance they have of any development. The National Hurricane Center's map of the location of three tropical systems in the Atlantic Ocean on Saturday, as of 8 p.m. ET. National Hurricane Center Tropical Disturbance Number 1 Tropical Disturbance Number 1 is located a few hundred miles east of the Windward Islands, and will bring showers and thunderstorms to the eastern Caribbean on Sunday. Some gradual development is expected over the next several days while it moves westward at 15 to 20 mph through the Lesser Antilles and the eastern and central Caribbean Sea. This system was already producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms on Saturday, and will produce gusty winds and locally heavy rainfall across portions of the Windward and Leeward Islands on Sunday. There is a 30 percent chance of development over the next five days, according to the Tropical Disturbance Number 2 Tropical Disturbance Number 2 has the biggest chance of developing into a named storm, and it is the farthest one away from the Atlantic Coast. This disturbance is located over the eastern Atlantic Ocean just southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. It is expected to be a very slow mover as it makes its way westward across the Atlantic. This area is known for being Low-Pressure System Number 3 This system isn't a disturbance, yet. There could be some additional subsequent development possible as the system moves east-northeastward across the northwestern Atlantic Ocean. There is now a 30 percent chance of any development over the next five days. The three systems have a low to medium chance of development over the next five days, according to the National Hurricane Center, as of 8:00 p.m. ET, although any one of them could develop into the next named storm, according to the Tampa Bay Times. We are going to stick to the numbers and give everyone a brief description of each disturbance and how much of a chance they have of any development.Tropical Disturbance Number 1 is located a few hundred miles east of the Windward Islands, and will bring showers and thunderstorms to the eastern Caribbean on Sunday. Some gradual development is expected over the next several days while it moves westward at 15 to 20 mph through the Lesser Antilles and the eastern and central Caribbean Sea.This system was already producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms on Saturday, and will produce gusty winds and locally heavy rainfall across portions of the Windward and Leeward Islands on Sunday. There is a 30 percent chance of development over the next five days, according to the National Hurricane Center. Tropical Disturbance Number 2 has the biggest chance of developing into a named storm, and it is the farthest one away from the Atlantic Coast. This disturbance is located over the eastern Atlantic Ocean just southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. It is expected to be a very slow mover as it makes its way westward across the Atlantic.This area is known for being a nursery for tropical systems that eventually become hurricanes, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) hurricane researcher Jason Dunion.This system isn't a disturbance, yet. Weather.com is calling it a Cold Front right now, and it is expected to form off the southeastern coast of the United States. It may stall over parts of the South by Monday or Tuesday, and a low-pressure system may spin up along it.There could be some additional subsequent development possible as the system moves east-northeastward across the northwestern Atlantic Ocean. There is now a 30 percent chance of any development over the next five days. More about Hurricane season, September, NHC, three tropical disturbances, Next week Hurricane season September NHC three tropical distu... Next week