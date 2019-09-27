Greta Thunberg attends Montreal's mass rally and Climate March

By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Environment Montreal - A massive climate rally in downtown Montreal has drawn hundreds of thousands to the city’s streets on Friday as students and workers hold walkouts to fight for the environment. Swedish climate activist, Greta Thunberg was there and spoke to the crowd. "A few more than that today," Trudeau responded. The march against climate change began at 12 p.m. at the Georges-Étienne Cartier statue in Mount-Royal Park. Trudeau and Green Party chief Elizabeth May will be joining the march, as well as several federal party leaders. At a press conference held after her meeting with Trudeau, Greta Thunberg was asked if she had a message for the Prime Minister. "My message to all the politicians is the same — to listen to the science and act on the science," she said, according to The young environmental activist that started it all, GretaThunberg has arrived. She is looking forward to walking with Montreal’s youth climatemarch MTL FridaysForFuture NaWe9lADlM— BraydenJaggerHaines (@BraydenJagger) September 27, 2019 Thunberg addressed the large crowd, saying she did not have a prepared speech. She said she was pleased at the crowd size and was thrilled to be among people gathered for "a common cause. That is very empowering and it is very moving to see everyone ... of all generations and ages. It is a very good day, I would say," she said. When asked why she had asked indigenous youth to help lead the march, Thunberg had this to say: “Indigenous people have for centuries and millenniums protected the local environment and of course we need to because they are often the ones who are being, who are at the front line, so we need to be able to hear their voices. So that’s why I think it’s so important that indigenous people lead this fight.” Montreal's climate march is happening as the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) meets to discuss ways to minimize the sector’s impact on the environment at its triennial assembly, which runs until Oct. 4 in the Canadian city. So many people gathering in climatestrike. Respect existence or expect resistance!FridaysForFuture 5wtTGgOrQ2— Green Party Canada (@CanadianGreens) September 27, 2019 While commercial flying accounts for 2.5 percent of carbon emissions, experts say that the number of passengers is expected to double by 2037, and more must be done to cut emissions now, reports the Europe, environmentalists and the industry itself, want ICAO to commit now to setting longer-term goals at its 2022 assembly. “During the ICAO assembly, we will join with our industry partners to call for a significant and ambitious long-term target for CO2 reduction,” said Angela Gittens, director general of Airports Council International. Europe, environmentalists and the industry itself, want ICAO to commit now to setting longer-term goals at its 2022 assembly. "During the ICAO assembly, we will join with our industry partners to call for a significant and ambitious long-term target for CO2 reduction," said Angela Gittens, director general of Airports Council International.Quebec Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault has called for calm ahead of the demonstration. "As with any type of public event of this size, a public gathering of this size, the message that is important to pass is to remain respectful of the rules, to remain peaceful, to remain calm, to remember the reason why we're meeting," she said, reports the Global News.