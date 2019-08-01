By By Karen Graham 3 hours ago in Environment Greenland's ice sheet is in the midst of one of its most extreme melts ever recorded, with 160 billion tons of ice lost in July alone. What is happening in Greenland now affects all of us on the planet. Normally, there is some melting of the Greenland ice sheet in the summer months, but this year, the melt began earlier, in May, and the melting has continued to accelerate rapidly, owing to a heat dome that baked Europe two weeks ago and then moved north to Greenland and the Arctic circle. With this week's latest European heatwave also expected to move further north, temperatures are forecast to rise into the 70s Fahrenheit on parts of the coast, according to Xavier Fettweis, a climate researcher at the University of Liège, reports 1/4 The last MAR based numbers for the current heat wave over Greenland are 31-JUL: Record of ice sheet temperature! T2m=+0.55°C (vs -0°C in 11-JUL-2012). Anomaly:6.8°C 01-AUG: Record of ablation rate (minimum SMB)! -12.5 GT/day (vs 11.7 in 2012) SnB4t72J8O— Xavier Fettweis (@xavierfettweis) August 1, 2019 The mammoth ice sheet rises 3,000 meters (9,843 feet) above sea level. Forecasters are predicting it will be particularly warm at the summit this week - with the temperature rising to very close to zero degrees. "It's a very warm temperature for that altitude," said Ruth Mottram, a climate scientist at the Danish Meteorological Institute, reports The adverse effects of the thaw The extreme lows in Arctic ice, both on and off the land this year appears to be a harbinger of things to come. The big worry for many climatologists is that this extreme melting is happening much earlier than models have predicted. "By mid to end of the century is when we should be seeing these melt levels—not right now," But what is happening in Greenland is not staying in Greenland. Jason Box, professor, and ice climatologist at the Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland said this year's melt is flooding the North Atlantic with fresh water, which could affect the weather in northwestern Europe This would mean more flooding like the UK saw in 2015 and 2016. "Whatever happens in Greenland radiates its impact down," he said. On the northwestern Greenland ice sheet, 2019 melt to-date is 1.2x that of the previous record melt in 2012.@PromiceGL

