Veteran glacier photographer Lynn Davis chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about the documentary "Meltdown," which was released via Gravitas Ventures.

On being a part of Meltdown, she said, "It was great to return to Ilulissat, Greenland. To see the ice again as I had not been there since 2007. And, of course, to see old friends and to show the crew this great landscape."

Regarding her daily motivations as a glacier photographer, she said, "When I go out each day it is a new landscape. What was there most likely will be gone and you have found your photographs, it's like a treasure hunt in a magical kingdom."

On being a photographer in the digital age, she responded, "As I don't shoot digital photographs except as snapshots I have no particular feelings about being a photographer in this digital age. I still prefer my old Rolleiflex and film. I like to read light as I see it and expose it for that."

For young and aspiring glacier photographers, she said, "There are many types of glacier photographers. My advice would be to do what you love and work hard to realize your vision."

On her proudest professional moments, she remarked, "My proudest professional moments are when I take a good photograph that is well exposed. Then when I see the final print dried, mounted, and spotted, ready to be framed."

She defined the word success as follows: "Success would be a wonderful night on the ice in the midnight sun with some exposed film in my bag."

Meltdown is available on iTunes by clicking here. "If you are interested in climate change told through a personal story of beauty and loss in the majestic arctic this is a film for you," she said.

The documentary was produced by Mike Tollin and directed by Fredric Golding.