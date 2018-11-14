G20 nations failing in climate commitments despite warnings

By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Environment Climate action is way off course in all but one of the world’s 20 biggest economies, according to a report that shows politicians are paying more attention to the fossil fuel industry than to advice from scientists. The report does point out some positive developments since the international community came together in Paris in 2015 to map out a "solutions-oriented approach" to adopting environmentally-friendly practices - however, the report also features some very alarming takeaways. President-elect Jair Bolsonaro, a far-right champion of agribusiness who has threatened to pull Brazil from the Paris climate accord, issued a series of campaign pledges that left many fearing for the future of the Amazon Mauro Pimentel, AFP/File Among all the G20 nations, 15 reported a rise in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in 2017. The report found that 82 percent of the energy in these countries was still being provided by coal, oil, and gas, This was found to be due to a nearly 50 percent rise in subsidies over the last 10 years so that the fossil fuel industry could compete with cheaper renewable energy sources, reports As co-author Jan Burck told the Guardian, "The G20 is not moving fast enough." In part, this is because "there is a huge fight by the fossil fuel industry against cheap renewables," he explained. "The old economy is well organized and they have put huge lobbying pressure on governments to spend tax money to subsidize the old world." Those lobbying efforts have paid off, and continue to pay off as politicians OK the subsidies, using tax-payers money to keep the industry afloat. From 2007 to 2016, subsidies for coal, oil, and gas in G20 countries rose from $75 billion to $147 billion—which, as the report notes, "only includes tax exemptions and budgetary support towards production and consumption of fossil fuels, and does not consider other types of subsidies, such as state-owned enterprise investments and public financing." In 2016, G20 nations spent $147 billion on subsidies - even though they pledged to phase them out more than 10 years ago. The cost of climate-related disasters hit $2.25 billion over the last two decades, the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction said, listing United States, China, Japan and India as countries where the financial toll has been highest DAVID MCNEW, GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File Where G20 countries stand When China, the world’s biggest GHG emitter, appeared to stabilize its releases of carbon for a couple of years by reducing dependency on coal, however, that positive trend slipped last year. Indonesia, Brazil, and Argentina promised to cut deforestation but the destruction rate of forests shows no sign of reversing. Given their current policies, Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, South Korea, Turkey, and the United States are likely to miss their NDC targets. The UK has made tremendous progress - with a 7.7 percent decline in the use of fossil fuels between 2012 and 2015. But the UK has to be careful looking ahead because of cuts in support of feed-in tariffs, energy efficiency, and zero-carbon homes. At GCAS2018, former NY Gov. Mike Bloomberg and Gov. Jerry Brown announce that their #AmericasPledge group is already halfway to achieving US greenhouse gas reduction goals under the Paris accord. Global Climate Action Summit Based on the latest findings from the U.N.'s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) that even "the difference in impacts between warming of 1.5°C and 2°C would be substantial, damaging communities, economies, and ecosystems across the world," the report declares that "collectively, the G20 needs to roughly Noting the inadequacy of the NDC targets for Russia, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey, pointing out they may not be robust enough, the report says the least ambitious approach to meeting climate commitments as outlined in the 2015 Paris Agreement goes to Donald Trump's administration. The United States stands alone After Trump vowed to pull out of the Paris Agreement, war-torn Syria joined the pact, leaving the United States the only nation on Earth opposed to the international climate accord. Shipping and aviation are two sectors that were not covered by the United Nations climate agreement, a deal struck in Paris in 2015 to cap global warming at "well under" 2.0 degrees Celsius by the end of this century ARIS MESSINIS, AFP/File As the Christiana Figueres, former executive secretary of the UN framework convention on climate change, said: “Global emissions need to peak in 2020. The Brown-to-Green report provides us with an independent stock-take on where we stand now. Christiana Figueres, former executive secretary of the UN framework convention on climate change, said: "Global emissions need to peak in 2020. The Brown-to-Green report provides us with an independent stock-take on where we stand now. This is valuable information for countries when they declare their contribution in 2020."