By By Karen Graham 49 mins ago in Environment Hurricane Dorian has grown into a Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 131 mph. The latest update from the National Hurricane Center has the track east of where it had been for much of the day Thursday. There is now a lot of concern over Dorian's slow movement as it approaches Florida's coastline. The NHC says there is a danger that when the storm does reach Florida, it will put parts of the state "at an increased risk of a prolonged, drawn-out event of strong winds, dangerous storm surge and heavy rainfall." NHC_Atlantic) August 31, 2019 The storm is moving more to the west-northwest, Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles (45 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles (185 km). Brevard County residents living in barrier islands, mobile homes, and flood-prone areas must evacuate beginning 8 a.m. Sunday, according to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office. Martin County officials announced mandatory evacuations will begin at 10 a.m. ET Sunday. Evacuation shelters will open Sunday at 10 a.m., according to a county press release. #Dorian is expected to be slow moving as it nears the Florida coastline, which could result in heavy rainfall. Here is the latest 7 day total rainfall forecast. @NWSWPC pic.twitter.com/4hnKZuUQBS — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 30, 2019 Broward County officials said its school district will cancel all weekend activities so schools can be re-purposed as shelters in case evacuations are needed. There have been no evacuations issued, but the county is reminding residents to be ready. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Georgia's governor have declared a state of emergency for their states, clearing the way to bring in more fuel. Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said Friday that he has also declared a state of emergency for the city. Florida Power & Light has already started mobilizing a workforce of 16,000 to work on restoring power after the hurricane hits. Workers are pre-positioned at 24 staging sites and the company has plans for thousands more if needed. FPL reminds customers to be prepared and take safety precautions ahead of the storm in case of power outages, downed power lines, and debris. Those living along Florida's east coast are urged to follow the advice of emergency officials, as this storm could produce life-threatening storm surge, damaging winds, and flash floods.