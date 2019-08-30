As of 8:30 p.m. ET Friday,
Dorian had maximum sustained winds of 131 mph and was moving to the northwest at 10 miles per hour (17 kph) with a minimum central pressure of 950 mb...28.05 inches. The storm is centered about 575 miles (925 kilometers) east of West Palm Beach.
There is now a lot of concern over Dorian's slow movement as it approaches Florida's coastline. The NHC says there is a danger that when the storm does reach Florida, it will put parts of the state "at an increased risk of a prolonged, drawn-out event of strong winds, dangerous storm surge and heavy rainfall."
The storm is moving more to the west-northwest, Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles (45 km) from
the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles (185 km).
Brevard County residents living in barrier islands, mobile homes, and flood-prone areas must evacuate beginning 8 a.m. Sunday, according to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.
Martin County officials announced mandatory evacuations will begin at 10 a.m. ET Sunday. Evacuation shelters will open Sunday at 10 a.m., according to a county press release.
Broward County officials said its school district will cancel all weekend activities so schools can be re-purposed as shelters in case evacuations are needed. There have been no evacuations issued, but the county is reminding residents to be ready.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Georgia's governor have declared a state of emergency for their states, clearing the way to bring in more fuel. Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said Friday that he has also declared a state of emergency for the city.
Florida Power & Light has already started mobilizing a workforce of 16,000 to work on restoring power after the hurricane hits. Workers are pre-positioned at 24 staging sites and the company has plans for thousands more if needed. FPL reminds customers to be prepared and take safety precautions ahead of the storm in case of power outages, downed power lines, and debris.
Those living along Florida's east coast
are urged to follow the advice of emergency officials, as this storm could produce life-threatening storm surge, damaging winds, and flash floods.