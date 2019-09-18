Five tropical systems being tracked in Gulf and Atlantic

By By Karen Graham 4 hours ago in Environment The National Hurricane Center on Wednesday was tracking five tropical systems in the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic Ocean, with Tropical Storm Jerry becoming the 10th named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season. Hurricane conditions are expected to reach Bermuda by this evening, bringing rainfall accumulations of 2 to 4 inches with maximum amounts of 6 inches expected. Hurricane-force winds extending outward up to 105 miles (165 kilometers) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extending outward up to 195 miles (315 kilometers) can be expected. A tropical storm warning was issued for the northern Bahamas, ravaged by Hurricane Dorian ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS, AFP/File Large swells generated by the hurricane will increase along the coast of Bermuda today, along with a storm surge of from 1 to 3 feet. Dangerous breaking waves, especially along south-facing beaches, will be possible Wednesday night into Thursday and could cause coastal flooding. Tropical Storm Jerry Imelda is now a tropical depression, dumping 6 to 10 inches of rain on west Texas. NHC The storm's speed is expected to increase over the next few days. On the forecast track, the system will be near the northern Leeward Islands Friday and pass north of Puerto Rico on Saturday. By this time, Jerry is forecast to be a hurricane. Tropical Depression Imelda Imelda is now a Imelda is now a tropical depression, dumping 6 to 10 inches of rain on west Texas. NHC Ken Graham, director of the National Hurricane Center, said the Houston area and parts of the upper Texas coast and East Texas could get significant rainfall through Thursday as the storm moves north. Jeff Lindner, a meteorologist, and director of flood operations for the Harris County Flood Control District in Houston said, "While there could be some isolated structure flooding in the Houston area, widespread house flooding from Imelda doesn't look likely at this point." two Tropical wave formations The following two tropical waves will bear watching, just to see if there is any further development. The first one is several hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing disorganized cloudiness and showers. NHC Some development of this system is possible while the system approaches the Windward Islands this weekend or when it moves across the southeastern Caribbean Sea early next week. Chances of further development are LOW to 30 percent within five days. System Number 2 is a tropical wave with a rather large and disorganized area of showers and thunderstorms near and to the south-southeast of the Dominican Republic. Locally heavy rainfall is possible over portions of the Dominican Republic and Haiti during the next couple of days. The disturbance is forecast to move slowly northwestward through the weekend, with a very low probability of further formation at this time.; At 2:00 p.m. ET, the National Hurricane Center gave an update on Hurricane Humberto - still active and moving around close to Bermuda. Humberto is now 140 miles (225 kilometers) west of Bermuda, packing winds of 120 mph (195 kph) with higher gusts. The Hurricane is now moving to the ENE at 16 mph (26 kph) with a minimum central pressure of 952 MB...28.12 inches.Hurricane conditions are expected to reach Bermuda by this evening, bringing rainfall accumulations of 2 to 4 inches withmaximum amounts of 6 inches expected. The first one is several hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing disorganized cloudiness and showers. Some development of this system is possible while the system approaches the Windward Islands this weekend or when it moves across the southeastern Caribbean Sea early next week. Chances of further development are LOW to 30 percent within five days. System Number 2 is a tropical wave with a rather large and disorganized area of showers and thunderstorms near and to the south-southeast of the Dominican Republic. Locally heavy rainfall is possible over portions of the Dominican Republic and Haiti during the next couple of days. The disturbance is forecast to move slowly northwestward through the weekend, with a very low probability of further formation at this time.