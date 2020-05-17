Email
article imageFirst named tropical storm of the season headed to North Carolina

By Karen Graham     1 hour ago in Environment
Tropical Storm Arthur formed off the coast of Florida on Saturday, making it the sixth straight year for a named storm to develop before the official June 1 start of the Atlantic hurricane season.
The National Hurricane Center in Miami issued a tropical storm warning for North Carolina's Outer Banks on Sunday. As of 11:00 a.m. EDT, Arthur was about 345 miles (550 kilometers) south-southwest of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (75 kph).
Arthur is moving to the north-northeast at 9 mph (15 kph) and has a minimum central pressure of 1002 MB or 29.59 inches. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Surf City to Duck NC and the Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds.
Tropical Storm Warnings mean winds can be 40 mph or greater in the warning areas, causing broken tree limbs and isolated power outages. Rainfall could total 1 to 3 inches in eastern North Carolina from later Sunday through Monday.
Folks along the east coast from Florida to the Southeast and mid-Atlantic coasts could also see some life-threatening surf and rip currents. Beachgoers are advised to stay out of the water.
Tropical Storm Arthur is expected to make a turn toward the northeast with an increase in its forward speed during the next 24 to 48 hours but will remain off the coast of Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina today. By Monday, the storm is forecast to be near or just east of the coast of North Carolina.
Arthur is forecast to turn away from the U.S. East Coast on Tuesday, transitioning into a non-tropical low-pressure system well off the mid-Atlantic coast, reports the Weather Channel.
