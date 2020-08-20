By By Karen Graham 55 mins ago in Environment More than two dozen major fires were scorching California on Thursday and taxing the state's firefighting capacity, sparked by an unprecedented lightning siege that dropped nearly 11,000 strikes over several days. Most of today's fire activity centered in Northern Calofornia - with fires chewing through about 500 square miles of brushland, rural areas, canyon country and dense forest surrounding San Francisco, according to Google Earth Cal Fire's The River Fire, which started on August 16, in Monterey County, has burned 33,653 acres in Pine Canyon and River Rd, east of Salinas. This fire is 7 percent contained. The LNU Lightning Complex Fire (includes Hennessey, Gamble, 15-10, Spanish, Markley, 13-4, 11-16) started on August 17, and covers five counties, including Napa, Sonoma, Lake, Yolo, Solano. As of 4 p.m. this afternoon, the fire had consumed 131,000 acres and is 0 contained. T944 (@GSTSSupertanker) being diverted to the #WoodwardFire @ Point Reyes in Marin Co, fire activity is also increasing there (as w/ much of the complexes). No evacuation orders + evacuation warnings remain the same per @MarinSheriff. pic.twitter.com/PlXqZ5DhJ8 — CA Fire Scanner (@CAFireScanner) August 20, 2020 The SCU Lightning Complex Fire started on August 18, is the largest, so far and takes in multiple locations in Santa Clara, Alameda, Contra Costa, San Joaquin, and Stanislaus Counties. This fire has blackened 137,475 acres and is 5 percent contained. CZU August Lightning Complex Fire started on August 17, and also has multiple fires in various locations in the coastal mountains of Santa Cruz and San Mateo Counties. It has burned 40,000 acres and is 0 percent contained. Around 26,000 people were under orders to evacuate today. There are a number of other fires listed, ranging in size from 15,000 acres on down to the Volcano Fire in San Diego, that started on Thursday. It has already burned 45 acres and is just 5 percent contained. Pray for California 🙏#PrayforCalifornia#wildfire pic.twitter.com/EvvhMus84c — ꪖꪶꪗꪀꪀꪗꪮ𝕥 (@alynshmsdn) August 21, 2020 Strapped for resources There are over 10,000 firefighters battling the blazes in the state, with some firefighters working 72-hour shifts instead of the usual 24 hours. With this being dangerous work to begin with, getting a chance to rest up is essential to their health and safety. The state has requested 375 engines and crew from other states. “That’s going to allow our firefighters that have been on the front line since this weekend to have an opportunity to take some rest,” Berlant said. In Marin County, just north of San Francisco, fire chief Jason Weber said that in his 25 years in in fire service, “we’ve never seen this level of draw-down” from cooperating agencies, as there is heavy competition in the western United States for equipment and people. Today's #ImageOfTheDay, courtesy of #GOESWest, shows massive plumes of #wildfire smoke sandwiched between two cyclones, including #HurricaneGenevieve, in the eastern Pacific.



