By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Environment The decade that just ended was by far the hottest ever measured on Earth, capped off by the second-warmest year on record, according to three global agencies - NASA, NOAA and the UK's Met Office. The world has just been through a decade where the planet has been plagued by raging wildfires, melting ice and extreme weather events that researchers have repeatedly tied to human activity. "This is real. This is happening," Gavin Schmidt, director of NASA's Goddard Institute for Space Studies, reports Withering drought and sizzling temperatures from El Nino have caused food and water shortages and ravaged farming across Asia, and experts warn of a double-whammy of possible flooding from its sibling, La Nina. Mohd Rasfan, AFP Looking at average global temperatures over the past 10 years shows that temperatures averaged 58.4 degrees Fahrenheit (14.7 degrees Celsius) worldwide, or 1.4 degrees (0.8 C) higher than the 20th-century average, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Actually, the World Meteorological Organization not only used data from NASA, NOAA, and the UK Met Office, but the Copernicus climate change service and the Japan Meteorological Agency. In doing so, the WMO took into account slight variations in the data to come up with the global mean temperature change from pre-industrial era temperatures. Carbon emissions are the root cause of atmospheric warming since the rise of big industry in the mid- to the late 1800s. Of course, there are natural variations, like extra heat from the sun, more reflection of sunlight because of volcanic particles in the atmosphere, and just random climate variations, according to the The drought and heatwave have hit farmers like shepherd Ranabhai, kneeling among his dead sheep in Ranagadh village, Gujarat SAM PANTHAKY, AFP/File But these variations "are all much too small to explain the long-term trend," Princeton University climate scientist Michael Oppenheimer said. "Carbon dioxide levels are at the highest that we've ever recorded in our atmosphere, and there is a definite connection between the amount of CO2 and the temperature," said Prof Liz Bentley from the Royal Meteorological Society. Dr. Renee Salas, a Boston emergency room physician and Harvard professor who studies climate change’s effects on health, said: “these temperatures are not just statistics but have names and stories. The planet has a fever,” Salas said, “and that’s its symptom.” Scientists warn that they see no end to the way anthropogenic or man-made climate change keeps breaking records. Looking at a fever chart for the Earth, the red line just keeps rising.The world has just been through a decade where the planet has been plagued by raging wildfires, melting ice and extreme weather events that researchers have repeatedly tied to human activity. "This is real. This is happening," Gavin Schmidt, director of NASA's Goddard Institute for Space Studies, reports CTV News Canada. Looking at the past decade - the last five years were the hottest in the 170-year series, each one more that one centigrade warmer than the pre-industrial era. Last year was the second warmest in a record dating back to 1850. The planet has a fever," Salas said, "and that's its symptom."