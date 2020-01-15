Fear of climate breakdown tops the list at World Economic Forum

By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Environment Davos - Climate change and environmental destruction top the risks highlighted by the World Economic Forum in a survey ahead of the 2020 gathering of the global elite in the Swiss ski resort of Davos on January 21-24. In the last decade, economic and financial crises topped the list of the most dangerous risks to the planet, but with the horrendous fires in Australia, extreme weather, biodiversity loss, and other environmental disasters, public opinion has seen a marked shift, reports Børge Brende, the president of the World Economic Forum, said: “The political landscape is polarised, sea levels are rising and climate fires are burning. This is the year when world leaders must work with all sectors of society to repair and reinvigorate our systems of cooperation, not just for the short-term benefit but for tackling our deep-rooted risks.” Many of the world's most powerful, famous and wealthy people come to Davos every year. FABRICE COFFRINI, AFP/File This year at Davos This year's gathering of business leaders, government policymakers and representatives of civil society marks the 50th anniversary of the WEF's meetings at the Swiss ski resort at Davos. This year, the WEF has chosen "sustainability" as its main theme, reports The new year in Australia was overshadowed by devastating bushfires across the country Saeed KHAN, AFP Overshadowing the meeting of the world's elite is the report on "global risks," defined as risks that could cause major harm to several countries or industries within the next 10 years, according to *Extreme weather events with major damage to property, infrastructure, and loss of human life. *Failure of climate-change mitigation and adaptation by governments and businesses. *Human-made environmental damage and disasters, including environmental crime, such as oil spills and radioactive contamination. *Major biodiversity loss and ecosystem collapse with irreversible consequences for the environment, resulting in severely depleted resources for humankind as well as industries. *Major natural disasters such as earthquakes, tsunamis, volcanic eruptions, and geomagnetic storms. “The visibility of the impact of extreme weather events, wildfires, flooding, has heightened awareness,” said Emily Farnworth, WEF Head of Climate Change Initiatives. “What we are now seeing is the reality of what it means.” This year's WEF Global Risks report finds that for the first time in its 15-year history, the environment filled the top five places in the list of concerns likely to have a major global impact over the next decade.In the last decade, economic and financial crises topped the list of the most dangerous risks to the planet, but with the horrendous fires in Australia, extreme weather, biodiversity loss, and other environmental disasters, public opinion has seen a marked shift, reports Deutsche Welle. Børge Brende, the president of the World Economic Forum, said: “The political landscape is polarised, sea levels are rising and climate fires are burning. This is the year when world leaders must work with all sectors of society to repair and reinvigorate our systems of cooperation, not just for the short-term benefit but for tackling our deep-rooted risks.”This year's gathering of business leaders, government policymakers and representatives of civil society marks the 50th anniversary of the WEF's meetings at the Swiss ski resort at Davos.This year, the WEF has chosen "sustainability" as its main theme, reports The Guardian , and even though the WEF describes our world today as rife with "geopolitical and geoeconomic uncertainty," attendees will have to work around the powerful economic, demographic, and technological forces that are shaping a new balance of power in the world.Overshadowing the meeting of the world's elite is the report on "global risks," defined as risks that could cause major harm to several countries or industries within the next 10 years, according to Reuters. They are:“The visibility of the impact of extreme weather events, wildfires, flooding, has heightened awareness,” said Emily Farnworth, WEF Head of Climate Change Initiatives. “What we are now seeing is the reality of what it means.” More about World economic forum, Davos, Climate change, economic risks, green davos World economic forum Davos Climate change economic risks green davos