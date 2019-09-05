Eyewall of Category 2 Hurricane Dorian just off S.C. coast

By By Karen Graham 56 mins ago in Environment As of 11 a.m., Dorian was downgraded to a Category 2 hurricane but still packs sustained winds of 110 mph, with higher gusts. The eye of the storm is only about 50 miles (80 kilometers) ESE of the coast of Charleston, S.C. As of 11:00 a.m. ET, Dorian is moving toward the north-northeast near 8 mph (13 kph). A turn toward the northeast is anticipated by tonight, and a northeastward motion at a faster forward speed is forecast on Friday. The minimum central pressure is 959.7 mb (28.34 inches). While Dorian continues to move near or over the South Carolina coast today, the storm is expected to move near or over the coast of North Carolina tonight and Friday. The center should move to the southeast of extreme southeastern New England Friday night and Saturday morning, and approach Nova Scotia later on Saturday. NHC The coastal Carolinas can expect 6 to 12 inches of rainfall with isolated amounts of up to 15 inches. Far southeast Virginia could get as much as 3 to 5 inches of rainfall, while extreme southeastern New England could get 2 to 4 inches of rain. This rainfall may cause life-threatening flash floods. #Hurricane-spawned #tornado-producing supercells in outer bands of #Dorian pic.twitter.com/97eDyd8D3N — Stu Ostro (@StuOstro) September 5, 2019 Tornadoes are possible through this afternoon across eastern North Carolina and the upper South Carolina coast. The tornado threat will continue tonight across eastern North Carolina into southeast Virginia. A A storm front that moved into Maryland Wednesday night from the north and west is one of several weather systems that will push Dorian away from the Mid-Atlantic coast. To add to Tony's tweet... Even with Dorian well offshore OC tomorrow, winds could still gust over 40 mph. Some damage are power outages are possible. Residents should secure all loose objects, and stock up on batteries and water. pic.twitter.com/hHeRF2mkAK — Ava Marie (@AvaWBAL) September 5, 2019 Right now, Dorian is battering the Carolinas with heavy rains, a storm surge of from 5 to 8 feet, and damaging winds. People need to remember that just because the storm has been downgraded to a Category 2 storm, it is still dangerous and will continue to impact parts of South Carolina, and North Carolina, through Thursday.As of 11:00 a.m. ET, Dorian is moving toward the north-northeast near 8 mph (13 kph). A turn toward the northeast is anticipated by tonight, and a northeastward motion at a faster forward speed is forecast on Friday. The minimum central pressure is 959.7 mb (28.34 inches).While Dorian continues to move near or over the South Carolina coast today, the storm is expected to move near or over the coast of North Carolina tonight and Friday.The center should move to the southeast of extreme southeastern New England Friday night and Saturday morning, and approach Nova Scotia later on Saturday. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles (95 kilometers) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 195 miles (315 kilometers). The Weatherflow station at Winyah Bay, South Carolina, recently reported sustained winds of 60 mph (97 kph) and a wind gust of 76 mph (122 kph).The coastal Carolinas can expect 6 to 12 inches of rainfall with isolated amounts of up to 15 inches. Far southeast Virginia could get as much as 3 to 5 inches of rainfall, while extreme southeastern New England could get 2 to 4 inches of rain. This rainfall may cause life-threatening flash floods.Tornadoes are possible through this afternoon across eastern North Carolina and the upper South Carolina coast. The tornado threat will continue tonight across eastern North Carolina into southeast Virginia. Tropical Storm Warning has now been issued for parts of Southern Maryland, Maryland's lower Eastern Shore and parts of the Maryland and Delaware beaches. This warning has been upgraded from a tropical storm watch.A storm front that moved into Maryland Wednesday night from the north and west is one of several weather systems that will push Dorian away from the Mid-Atlantic coast. More about hurricane Dorian, category 2, sc coast, Delaware, Surge hurricane Dorian category 2 sc coast Delaware Surge