By By Karen Graham 46 mins ago in Environment Evidence that humans cause global warming has hit the "gold standard" level of confidence, a U.S.-led team of scientists reportedly wrote in a journal article published Monday. Climate science celebrates Despite 30 years of warnings from science about the dire impacts of global warming, CO2 emissions hit record levels in 2017 and again last year Fabrice COFFRINI, AFP/File Three important anniversaries Each of the three anniversaries is significant in that they represent the ongoing research that began with the publication of the Charney Report in 1979. The 22-page report, On page 2 of the report, the conclusion reached by the authors was stark and to the point: "We estimate the most probable global warming for a doubling of CO2 to be near 3°C with a probable error of ± 1.5°C." What is interesting about this conclusion is that it has not changed in the last 40 years. Another study, Greenhouse gas emissions are now the fastest-growing contributor to ecological overshoot, making up 60 percent of humanity's demands on nature, says a report from Global Footprint Network Darek Redos, AFP/File This conclusion was brought about due to the findings of sulfate aerosols and tropospheric ozone in greenhouse gasses. The big question, at the time, was just how much of these aerosols and greenhouse gasses were natural variations in the climate, and how much was caused by humans, hence leading to how we can detect the signals. The start of satellite temperature measurements began in 1979, and include inferences of the temperature of the atmosphere at various altitudes as well as sea and land surface temperatures obtained from radiometric measurements by satellites. Satellite datasets show that over the past four decades the troposphere has warmed and the stratosphere has cooled. Both of these trends are consistent with the influence of increasing atmospheric concentrations of greenhouse gases. Evidence for global warming has reached the "Gold Standard" Using a reference to the "gold standard," the authors of the study are referring to statistical analysis common in particle physics and employed in detecting the Surface Temperature on Wednesday 04 Jul, 2018, at 2pm EDT Weather Forecast.com “The narrative out there that scientists don’t know the cause of climate change is wrong,” study lead author Benjamin Santer, an atmospheric scientist at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory told Researchers said that In 2013, the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) concluded that it is “extremely likely”, or at least 95 percent probable, that human activities have been the main cause of climate change since the 1950s. And today, according to polls of Americans, in 2018, 62 percent believed climate change had a human origin, up from 47 percent in 2013, according to the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication.In 2013, the United Nations' Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) concluded that it is "extremely likely", or at least 95 percent probable, that human activities have been the main cause of climate change since the 1950s. Peter Stott of the British Met Office, while not part of the latest study, said he was in favor of raising the probability to "virtually certain", or 99-100 percent.