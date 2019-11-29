By By Karen Graham 46 mins ago in Environment The European Parliament declared a "climate and environmental emergency" Thursday, calling on the incoming European Commission to take a stronger stance on fighting climate change. The COP25 Climate Change Conference being held in Madrid is now less than a week away. In a statement on Twitter after the vote, EU lawmakers urged the European Commission "to fully ensure all relevant legislative and budgetary proposals are fully aligned" with the 1.5-degrees-Celsius (2.7-degrees-Fahrenheit) target limit on global warming. Pascal Canfin In another resolution, the group called on the EU to submit a strategy to the UN Convention on Climate Change for reaching carbon neutrality by 2050. The European Commission has already proposed a 2050 carbon neutrality goal, however, Poland, Hungary, and Czechia stopped it from earning the endorsement of the European Council, reports A big deal with a strong message Pascal Canfin, the French liberal MEP who drafted the It all comes down to "putting your money where your mouth is," as they say. Environmentalists applauded the European Parliament's emergency declaration, but also urged the EU to back up words with deeds. "We can't solve a crisis without treating it as one," Swedish school-strike leader Greta Thunberg tweeted from the Atlantic Ocean, as she sails back from North America to attend COP25. "Let's hope they now take drastic sufficient action." Greta Thunberg Proposed European 'Green Deal' Ursula von der Leyen, the first woman to lead the EU's executive arm, has proposed what she calls a "European Green Deal' that aims to achieve "climate neutrality." She explained the proposal as "no added greenhouse gases to the atmosphere beyond those that can be absorbed — by 2050." The plan would include an increase in carbon taxes, greater investment in sustainable business, reduction in pollution and greater protection of Europe's wilderness areas, national parks, and green spaces. Under the EU's current emissions targets, greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions would be reduced 40 percent by 2030 from 1990 levels. Von der Leyen's deal wants to increase reductions to at least 50 percent. Is this declaration by the EU a big deal? A UN study released this week warned that greenhouse gas emissions must decline 7.6 percent every year for the next decade in order to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees. 