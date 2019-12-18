By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Environment Energy efficiency is the quickest way to cut energy waste in our homes, workplaces, and vehicles. It spans so many facets of daily life that it's easy to take it for granted. However, energy efficiency's impact in 2019 in the U.S. was truly amazing. In a first-of-its-kind report from three groups — the Alliance to Save Energy, the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy, and the Business Council for Sustainable Energy - have published a new report called It is a sweeping, data-driven look at how So, what does the report show us? First and foremost - it shows that the U.S. now gets Using a combination of policies, including investments, innovation, and policies that encourage smarter use of energy - everything from factories to cars and household appliances are far more efficient today, saving consumers $800 billion in energy costs annually. Here are a few more facts to consider: 1. Energy efficiency is responsible for half the carbon dioxide emissions reductions in the power sector relative to 2005. 2. Estimated total U.S. energy efficiency investment levels from 2016 to 2018 have fallen by almost 20 percent. 3. The 2.3 million U.S. energy efficiency jobs make up 40 percent of all energy jobs; 70 percent of the workers are employed by small businesses. 4. Energy use per household has fallen roughly 16 percent between 2005 and 2018. 5. Without smarter energy use, harmful carbon emissions would be 60 percent higher than they are today. There is no doubt that the climate crisis is real. We are now living in it and for once, we do have positive news on the energy front, and we have much to look forward to in 2020. According to Here in the U.S. in 2019, we have endured climate-related wildfires, flooding, extreme heat days and monster blizzards, and the effects will last a long time. But at the same time, there is continual news of progress, perseverance, and hope.In a first-of-its-kind report from three groups — the Alliance to Save Energy, the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy, and the Business Council for Sustainable Energy - have published a new report called Energy Efficiency Impact. It is a sweeping, data-driven look at how renewable energy resources have quietly saved billions of dollars annually, avoided greenhouse gas emissions, and contributed to a better quality of life across the country. Using 54 indicators, the Energy Efficiency Impact Report explores a variety of sectors, including utilities, buildings, industry, and transportation and examines how policy and other tools are used to incentivize energy efficiency.So, what does the report show us? First and foremost - it shows that the U.S. now gets twice as much economic output from the same amount of energy compared to four decades ago.Using a combination of policies, including investments, innovation, and policies that encourage smarter use of energy - everything from factories to cars and household appliances are far more efficient today, saving consumers $800 billion in energy costs annually.There is no doubt that the climate crisis is real. We are now living in it and for once, we do have positive news on the energy front, and we have much to look forward to in 2020.According to the report, "To take advantage of evolving opportunities, we must consider energy efficiency as the foundation of our path forward, and leverage its massive scale and versatility to prepare for tomorrow’s challenges." More about Energy efficiency, 2019, Renewable energy, positive news, Policies Energy efficiency 2019 Renewable energy positive news Policies