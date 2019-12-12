By By Karen Graham 55 mins ago in Environment Madrid - United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres urged countries and companies Thursday to tackle climate change, saying failure to do so would mean “economic disaster.” There is still disagreement on rules for a global carbon market and aid to poor countries already affected by climate change. But, Australia's use of piles of emissions vouchers leftover from a now-discredited system - essentially allowing the country to continue to meet climate goals without reducing pollution - created outrage. Amidst all this lack of progress, Guterres, speaking at the conference today said, “For too long, vested interests have peddled the false story that economic growth and tackling climate change are incompatible. This is nonsense.” “In fact, failing to tackle global heating is a sure-fire recipe for economic disaster,” Guterres added. He cited a study published in 2018 called The key to meeting climate goals is for countries to stop burning fossil fuels by 2050, according to scientists. Only this way can we ensure global temperatures don’t rise more than 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) this century. This transition needs to be done to benefit everybody,” Guterres said. “And not doing this transition will only allow, as I said, the survival of the richest.” The summit’s president, Chile’s Environment Minister Carolina Schmidt, urged delegates to find “no excuses for not reaching agreements” and added that the world’s “youth and women” were demanding action, “one that is equal to the historical challenge that we are facing," reports the “I call on you to work together to be able to give a positive response tomorrow,” she said. The climate talks in Madrid are down to the final two days and countries are still unable to agree on a number of key issues that will affect all of us, reports ABC News. There is still disagreement on rules for a global carbon market and aid to poor countries already affected by climate change. But, Australia's use of piles of emissions vouchers leftover from a now-discredited system - essentially allowing the country to continue to meet climate goals without reducing pollution - created outrage.Amidst all this lack of progress, Guterres, speaking at the conference today said, “For too long, vested interests have peddled the false story that economic growth and tackling climate change are incompatible. This is nonsense.”“In fact, failing to tackle global heating is a sure-fire recipe for economic disaster,” Guterres added. He cited a study published in 2018 called "The New Climate Economy," which shows that shifting to a low-carbon economy could create 65 million new jobs worldwide by 2030 and boost growth by $26 trillion dollars.The key to meeting climate goals is for countries to stop burning fossil fuels by 2050, according to scientists. Only this way can we ensure global temperatures don’t rise more than 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) this century.This transition needs to be done to benefit everybody,” Guterres said. “And not doing this transition will only allow, as I said, the survival of the richest.”The summit’s president, Chile’s Environment Minister Carolina Schmidt, urged delegates to find “no excuses for not reaching agreements” and added that the world’s “youth and women” were demanding action, “one that is equal to the historical challenge that we are facing," reports the Associated Press. “I call on you to work together to be able to give a positive response tomorrow,” she said. More about Climate crisis, economic disaster, cop25, lowcarbon economy, five system approach Climate crisis economic disaster cop25 lowcarbon economy five system approach