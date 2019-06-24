By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Environment It is becoming an increasingly common story - Another city is running out of drinking water. Chennai, India, the country's sixth-largest metropolis with 4.65 million people, is facing a dire water shortage. The monsoons, that usually start in June, are late this year and even if the region were to get a little rainfall, it would not help the ever-growing problem that takes in a myriad of issues, including poor management, overusing groundwater, and a shifting climate turning the hydrological cycle on its head. City officials have been relying on a mix of desalination plants and water being brought in by train and truck to quell the increasing unrest as people wait in lines for hours to get water from municipal or private tankers. And the lack of water is affected the poorest residents the hardest. The timelapse imagery of Chennai's disappearing reservoirs is mind boggling. That's roughly 3 billion cubic feet of water gone in less than a year hEdu7SXOCC — Brian L Kahn (@blkahn) June 21, 2019 Wealthy residents have no problem paying a premium for water from the private sources, something the poor cannot afford. Police arrested hundreds of people last week outside the municipal water authority's government headquarters building where huge crowds had gathered to protest the mismanagement of the precious resource. A population dependent on the monsoons Chennai is just one of a number of cities in India and for that matter, around the world that has struggled to meet its water needs the past few years. In India, alone, Officials from Tamil Nadu, the state government, said they have been trucking in more water each year to meet the populationj's water needs. "In 2017, we were supplying 450 liters of water,” S.P. Velumani, a minister for the municipal administration, told Reuters. “Now, we are supplying 525 million liters per day.” And that is the minimum needed, just to get by, she says. Velumani says last year’s monsoon season delivered 62 percent less rain in Chennai compared to 2017. Chennai’s main water reservoirs have gone bone dry. Pics taken today BsZsYfA86r — Srini Swaminathan (@srini091) June 17, 2019 Temperatures in Chennai typically peak in May and June, around the same time that rainfall starts picking up. February, March, and April are typically drought season, while the heaviest monsoon rains come in October, November, and December. "Only rain can save Chennai from this situation," one local official told BBC Tamil, according to the In Cape Town, reservoirs turned to dust last year in a preview of what the future climate holds, The coastal metropolis is the world's first major city to be facing a severe water shortage, but several large cities around the world may soon face a similar crisis. 