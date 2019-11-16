Drop in native fish in Mississippi River due to Asian carp

By By Karen Graham 2 hours ago in Environment The number of sport fish in the upper Mississippi River has declined significantly over the past 20 years and a new study links the decline to an invasive species called Asian carp. For years, scientists have suspected Asian carp have been out-competing native sport fish in the upper Mississippi River. From 1994 to 2013 there have been declines in yellow perch, bluegill, and black and white crappie in three areas, the report said. Lead author John Chick is a fisheries biologist who directs a University of Illinois field station in Alton, Illinois. In an interview with the Map shows locations where Asian carp have been found in U.S. as of 2011. USGF/NWF Asian carp introduction behind the invasion During the late 1960s and early 1970s, While it may have been a good idea at the time, it turned out to be a disaster in the making when the fish began escaping from the fish farms. As they carp multiplied, they moved north. And the bighead and silver carp have turned out to be the most troublesome. Not only do they eat algae, but they also eat plankton, tiny animals and plants that virtually all juvenile fish species eat. For filter feeders, like clams, krill, and some fish, it’s a lifelong staple. There have been a number of solutions tried in controlling or eradicating the invasive fish. The federal and state governments have spent heavily on technologies to eradicate the carp, including electric fish fences, water guns, and scent-based lures. Asian carp get really big! This particular Bighead carp is about to be studied by USGS scientists. USGS Compiling the data Luckily, the Army Corps of Engineers has been monitoring fish in the Upper Mississippi River for decades, including several years before the arrival of the Asian carp. They use electro-fishing to collect samples. Analyzing the data, the research team found that the number of sport fish dropped about 30 percent in two carp-infested areas on the Mississippi River and one on the Illinois River between 1994 and 2013. The study Silver carp jumping out of the water after being startled. Tennessee National Wildlife Federation The researchers also took into consideration factors like flooding, temperatures, and sediment pollution - but ruled these issues out as not playing a significant role in sportfishing trends in the Upper Mississippi region. And, the study noted that the carp problem in the Mississippi River has drawn less attention in the carp battle than the Great Lakes. However, the river's outdoor recreation economy is valued at about $2.2 billion. 