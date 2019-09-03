By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Environment Coastal regions from Florida to southeastern Virginia remain on alert today as Category 2 Hurricane Dorian crawls up the East coast. While still a Category 2 hurricane, Dorian's wind field has expanded. On this current track, the core of Hurricane Dorian will move dangerously close to the Florida east coast and the Georgia coast tonight through Wednesday night. By Thursday morning, Dorian is expected to make a turn toward the north-northeast. This move will put the center of Dorian near or over the coast of South Carolina and North Carolina where it is forecast to remain through Friday morning. Here's is the 5 pm NHC_Surge forecast for #Dorian: Water could reach these heights above ground if surge occurs at high tide Storm Surge Warning extended N to Surf City, NC. Storm Surge Watch extended N to Duck, NC, including Pamlico & Albemarle Sounds & Neuse & Pamlico Rivers D1mUXAzrbn— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 3, 2019 This intense hurricane lashed the northwestern Bahamas for more than 48 hours since first beginning its siege on the Abacos Islands Sunday morning. And don't let your guard done - because this hurricane is not done with us yet. Maximum sustained winds are near 110 mph (175 kph) with higher gusts. Dorian is expected to remain a powerful hurricane during the next couple of days. Since records began in 1851, #Dorian is the slowest moving major hurricane (something that scientists have linked to a warming climate). This is what happens when a storm just sits like a blender over the Bahamas. pic.twitter.com/5qxHKfh7N7 — Bill McKibben (@billmckibben) September 3, 2019 Changes in the forecast at 5:00 p.m. A Storm Surge Warning has been extended northward to Surf City, North Carolina. Water levels could begin to rise well in advance of the arrival of strong winds. The surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves. The degree of damage from the surge will depend on how close the core of the storm gets to the coast. A A Storm Surge Warning means there is a danger of life-threatening inundation from rising water moving inland from the coastline during the next 36 hours. A storm surge watch means there is a possibility of life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, in the indicated locations during the next 48 hours. Storm surge is probably the most dangerous potential threat from #Dorian. Dr. @GregPostel shows what these impacts may look like. pic.twitter.com/krdySmgB8a — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) September 3, 2019 Hurricane Warnings are in effect for Sebastian Inlet, Florida to Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida - North of the Savannah River to Surf City, North Carolina. Evacuation orders in coastal areas extend from Florida to the Carolinas. An additional concern is tornadoes. Dorian's outer rainbands will also be At the 5:00 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, there are a number of changes and warnings. Dorian is moving toward the northwest near 6 mph (9 kph), and a slightly faster motion toward the northwest or north-northwest is expected tonight. A turn toward the north is forecast by Wednesday evening.On this current track, the core of Hurricane Dorian will move dangerously close to the Florida east coast and the Georgia coast tonight through Wednesday night. By Thursday morning, Dorian is expected to make a turn toward the north-northeast.This move will put the center of Dorian near or over the coast of South Carolina and North Carolina where it is forecast to remain through Friday morning.This intense hurricane lashed the northwestern Bahamas for more than 48 hours since first beginning its siege on the Abacos Islands Sunday morning. And don't let your guard done - because this hurricane is not done with us yet.Maximum sustained winds are near 110 mph (175 kph) with higher gusts. Dorian is expected to remain a powerful hurricane during the next couple of days. Dorian's wind field has grown considerably today, with hurricane-force winds extending outward up to 60 miles (95 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles (280 km).A Storm Surge Warning has been extended northward to Surf City, North Carolina. Water levels could begin to rise well in advance of the arrival of strong winds. The surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves. The degree of damage from the surge will depend on how close the core of the storm gets to the coast. Storm Surge Watch has been extended northward to Duck, North Carolina, including the Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds and the Neuse and Pamlico Rivers.A Storm Surge Warning means there is a danger of life-threatening inundation from rising water moving inland from the coastline during the next 36 hours. A storm surge watch means there is a possibility of life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, in the indicated locations during the next 48 hours.Hurricane Warnings are in effect for Sebastian Inlet, Florida to Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida - North of the Savannah River to Surf City, North Carolina. Evacuation orders in coastal areas extend from Florida to the Carolinas.An additional concern is tornadoes. Dorian's outer rainbands will also be capable of spawning isolated tornadoes along the immediate east coast of Florida through early Wednesday. This threat will shift to the coasts of Georgia and the Carolinas Wednesday into Thursday. More about hurricane Dorian, category 2, east coast of us, Evacuations, Atlantic canada hurricane Dorian category 2 east coast of us Evacuations Atlantic canada