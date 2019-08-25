Dorian could become fourth storm of Atlantic hurricane season

Email
article imageDorian could become fourth storm of Atlantic hurricane season

Listen | Print
By Karen Graham     1 hour ago in Environment
Tropical Storm Dorian is churning westward toward the Lesser Antilles and is likely to bring rain and strong winds to parts of those islands in the first half of the week ahead.
Showers and thunderstorms remain disorganized in association with a trough of low pressure that extends from the southern Florida peninsula northeastward over the western Atlantic for a few hundred miles, according to the National Hurricane Center's (NHC) 8:00 a.m. advisory on Sunday.
The NHC says Tropical Storm Dorian is continuing to move west and could become near hurricane strength over the eastern Caribbean Sea by Tuesday, according to CTV News Canada. Dorian was located about 515 miles (830 kilometers) ESE of Barbados, moving to the west at 13 mph (20 kph).
Maximum sustained winds remain near 40 mph (65 kph). Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward for up to 25 miles (35 kilometers) from the center. Additional watches will likely be issued later Sunday for parts of the Leeward and Windward Islands.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 1008 mb - 29.77 inches.
Untitled
NHC
Environmental conditions
Conditions appear to be favorable for gradual development, and a tropical or subtropical depression is likely to form within the next few days as the storm continues to move northeastward well offshore of the southeastern United States.
Sea surface temperatures are warm ahead of the system, and upper-level winds are expected to relax. These factors favor intensification. However, Dorian is a rather small tropical storm and this makes forecasting its intensity difficult. The next advisory will be issued at 11:00 p.m.
