Dorian could become fourth storm of Atlantic hurricane season

By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Environment Tropical Storm Dorian is churning westward toward the Lesser Antilles and is likely to bring rain and strong winds to parts of those islands in the first half of the week ahead. The NHC says Tropical Storm Dorian is continuing to move west and could become near hurricane strength over the eastern Caribbean Sea by Tuesday, according to Maximum sustained winds remain near 40 mph (65 kph). Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward for up to 25 miles (35 kilometers) from the center. Additional watches will likely be issued later Sunday for parts of the Leeward and Windward Islands. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1008 mb - 29.77 inches. NHC Environmental conditions Conditions appear to be favorable for gradual development, and a tropical or subtropical depression is likely to form within the next few days as the storm continues to move northeastward well offshore of the southeastern United States. Showers and thunderstorms remain disorganized in association with a trough of low pressure that extends from the southern Florida peninsula northeastward over the western Atlantic for a few hundred miles, according to the National Hurricane Center's (NHC) 8:00 a.m. advisory on Sunday. Dorian was located about 515 miles (830 kilometers) ESE of Barbados, moving to the west at 13 mph (20 kph). Sea surface temperatures are warm ahead of the system, and upper-level winds are expected to relax. These factors favor intensification. However, Dorian is a rather small tropical storm and this makes forecasting its intensity difficult. The next advisory will be issued at 11:00 p.m.