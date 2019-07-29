By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Environment Brazil's portion of the Amazon rainforest is being cleared away at such a fast rate that it is approaching a "tipping point" beyond which it may not be able to recover, an expert has warned. Brazil's On July 19, after the National Institute for Space Research (INPE) published the latest data on deforestation in the Amazon, Bolsonaro accused the agency of being "at the service of some NGO," Image playback from Inpe's website shows how the image appears on the satellite (left) and what it actually looks like. - Photo: Playback / Inpe. INPE "With all the devastation you accuse us of being and doing in the past, the Amazon would be gone," Bolsonaro said at a meeting with international correspondents in Brasilia. - This happens with many revelations, as of now (...), and I've even sent to see who is ahead of Inpe [National Institute for Space Research] to come and explain in Brasilia these data that were sent to the press - he added... Protecting the Amazon has been at the heart of Brazil's environmental efforts for over twenty years, with the efforts actually reaching a point where the nation was showing some success in slowing the destruction and garnering international acclaim for its efforts. But with the election of Bolsonaro, who has been fined personally for violating environmental regulations, according to the Aerial view of deforestation in 2017 in the western Amazon region of Brazil CARL DE SOUZA, AFP/File While campaigning for president last year, Bolsonaro declared that Brazil’s vast protected lands were an obstacle to economic growth and promised to open them up to commercial exploitation. And he did just that, and rather quickly. In the first seven months of his presidency, Brazil's part of the Amazon has lost more than 1,330 square miles of forest cover. "Unfortunately, it is absurd, but it should not catch anyone by surprise," Carlos Rittl, executive secretary of Brazilian non-profit the Climate Observatory, said, reports According to a Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro (R, pictured June 2019) came to power in the wake of Donald Trump's election Brendan Smialowski, AFP/File The tipping point that realizes the conversion of rainforest to savanna is estimated to be when deforestation reaches 20 to 25 percent of total tree cover. There is great concern over the extent of the deforestation. The Amazon rainforest is often referred to as our planet's lungs, producing 20 percent of the oxygen in the Earth's atmosphere. The Amazon is also a "carbon sink," meaning it absorbs carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. Without the forest, the land could be transformed into a savanna, which would greatly diminish the check on carbon dioxide.