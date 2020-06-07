Our beach and exercise trail is flooded out and that makes me sad. #gulfcoast #tropicalstormCristobal pic.twitter.com/qAlTQz4uF9

Storm surge water is coming up along the Mississippi Coast around Waveland. Video from @ChefKevinBelton . #BeOn4 @WWLTV pic.twitter.com/A0K6ZAtavf

6:30AM: Watching a large mass of heavy rain making its way onshore across coastal MS and SE LA. Torrential rainfall, strong gusty winds and localized flooding will be possible in these areas. A few waterspouts will also continue to be possible. #lawx #mswx pic.twitter.com/SRCXrunJUY