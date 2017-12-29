By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Environment From hurricanes to wildfires, heatwaves, and droughts, 2017 was a devastating year all across the planet, and while we tend to use the term "natural disaster," in most cases, they have been climate disasters. And while countless studies have been done, linking our changing weather patterns and extreme weather events to anthropogenic climate change, there were very few media outlets that connected the dots between the two, missing a great opportunity to talk about the changes we are experiencing. Monsoon rains have hit large swathes of India and neighbouring countries in recent weeks, flooding rivers and roads , AFP/File Unnatural "natural" disasters across the globe All across the planet, natural disasters struck with ferocity - Earlier this year, And in November, And in Ethiopia, Sudan, Somalia, Nigeria and Yemen, a More than 20 million people are at risk of famine in Yemen, Nigeria and Somalia, where this malnourished child was being weighed by an aid worker TONY KARUMBA, AFP/File The global economic cost of natural disasters is rising Extreme weather caused some $129 billion (111 billion euros) in economic losses last year, said a report Tuesday that warned the bill will keep climbing as climate change boosts droughts, storms, and floods. The figure roughly matches the budget of Finland. There was a 46-percent increase in weather disasters from 2010 to 2016, with 797 "extreme" events recorded last year, according to research published in The On top of the risk to life, limb and property from heatwaves, floods, and storms, as well as the spread of water-borne diseases and disease-bearing insects, climate change may also pose longer-term health dangers, the report said. "Indeed, emerging evidence is suggesting links between a rising incidence of chronic kidney disease, dehydration, and climate change," the authors wrote. The Brian Head Fire in Utah has grown to over 43,000 acres, while the Frye Fire in Arizona is now 39 percent contained on June 26, 2017. State of Utah Wildland Fire Hotshot Crew The U.S. has the worst weather disaster year in its history The U.S. experienced Actually, 2017 is about to become the And besides the wildfires that ripped across Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, and Colorado in March, and later, the horrific wildfires on the west coast, there was the "Pineapple Express" that brought in drenching rains, ending California's six-year drought, but causing devastating flooding and mudslides. A firefighter observes the flames while trying to extinguish a fire in Cabanoes near Louzan as wildfires rage in Portugal in October 2017 Francisco LEONG, AFP/File Then, there came the tropical storms and hurricanes. They deserve a page all to themselves, they caused so much damage. First came Hurricane Harvey that camped over Houston with record rainfall over five days. Then Irma swept across the Caribbean and the southeastern U.S., decimating some islands and inundating parts of Florida where sea level rise threatens to worsen floods in the future. But after Irma went offshore, Maria devastated Puerto Rico, leaving the U.S. territory without power, and even today, some 100 days after the hurricane in September, a large portion of the island is still without power. Some investigations have put the death toll there at over 1,000. People are transported down a road flooded by Hurricane Maria in Catano, Puerto Rico, on September 21, 2017 HECTOR RETAMAL, AFP These “When you see an extreme event that is breaking all records, it is more likely to have the fingerprints of human-induced climate change,” said Brenda Ekwurzel, a senior climate scientist at the Union of Concerned Scientists. And call it what you will, folks - climate change or just a change toward more severe weather patterns, - we can't ignore this any longer."When you see an extreme event that is breaking all records, it is more likely to have the fingerprints of human-induced climate change," said Brenda Ekwurzel, a senior climate scientist at the Union of Concerned Scientists.