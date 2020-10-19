Thousands of Colorado residents have been forced to evacuate their homes as wildfires continue to blaze across the state. The Calwood Fire in the north-central part of the state has prompted the evacuation of almost 3,000 people in Boulder County over the weekend, USA Today reported.
The Calwood Fire started Saturday and has now devoured over 8,700 acres and is 15 percent contained. Mike Wagner, a division chief with the Boulder County Sheriff's Office said at least 26 homes have been destroyed by the blaze that is being driven by ferocious winds. The National Center for Atmospheric Research’s Mesa lab recorded gusts of 59 mph on Saturday.
One resident, Mary Ann Beard, said she was forced to evacuate her Mountain Ridge home five times due to the Cameron Peak Fire. When she got the call to evacuate Saturday, she assumed it was for the Cameron Fire, not realizing the Calwood Fire was only 15 miles away.
“I’ve learned to just have a duffle bag open in the closet to just throw clothes into it,” she told the Daily Camera newspaper
. “And that’s what happened." Beard said that there were 17 homes in her subdivision, "and now there's only one standing. There’s just foundations and smoke coming from everywhere. I don’t think it’s all hit me yet.”
Cameron Peak Fire now largest in Colorado history
The Cameron Peak Fire has been burning for over two months. Fueled by winds and continuing hot and dry conditions, the blaze has damaged dozens of homes and left hundreds of residents under evacuation orders. Over 1,400 firefighters have been dispatched to the dangerous fire as it keeps moving closer to people's homes and property.
As of Monday, the Cameron Peak Fire is 62 percent contained and fire officials say a full perimeter isn't expected until November 8, according to KUSA 9News.com.
The following short video shows just how intense the winds are.