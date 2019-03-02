By By Karen Graham 58 mins ago in Environment Whether referred to as "global warming" or "climate change," the consequences of the wide-scale changes currently being observed in Earth's climate system could be considerable. But which term should we be using? Actually, he tells people he uses both terms. "The key thing about terms like this is, they are plastic. Or, well, maybe since we are talking about the environment, we should say words are renewable organic latex or something," Leiserowitz joked. "Essentially, meaning changes." But all joking aside, Leiserowitz and other climate scientists agree on one important thing - No matter what terms people use to describe it, people need to call it something because it is probably the biggest threat to our planet. Researchers say that climate change will lead to more rainfall and stronger storms by the end of the century Behrouz MEHRI, AFP/File The terms can be complicated By the 1980s, most scientists were using the term "greenhouse effect" to describe what they were seeing on a global scale. "Climactic change" or "climate change" became more popular in the 2000s. With only one degree Celsius of warming so far, the world has seen a climate-change crescendo of deadly heatwaves, wild fires and floods, along with superstorms swollen by rising seas GIFF JOHNSON, AFP Professor Hume makes a very good point when he says alterations in the weather system are not limited to temperatures, and this is key to why the term "global warming" is used sometimes. Basically, it leads to the same question that arises when people are talking about the weather and climate. Weather is the day-to-day state of the atmosphere and its short-term variation in minutes to weeks. People generally think of weather as a combination of temperature, humidity, precipitation, cloudiness, visibility, and wind. In other words, if New York is experiencing a snow storm today, that is a description of the weather. On the other hand, Climate is the weather of a place averaged over a period of time, often 30 years. So in other words, we could look back over past weather events to see how many times New York has experienced a snowstorm in early March. Let's examine global warming versus climate change. Farmers growing corn crops may have to change to less moisture-loving crops, like wheat. MIT News Office What is climate change? Climate change is a reference to a Today, "climate change" is often understood to refer to "anthropogenic climate change." This phrase means climate change caused by human activity, as opposed to changes resulting from the Earth's natural processes. One example of a natural process would be a huge volcanic eruption that obscures the sun, causing a global cooling effect. Blacklegged tick populations have expanded into new areas by migration, putting more at risk of contracting Lyme disease. Dr. Camilo Khatchikian, et. al. Climate change has also been well-documented, from changing precipitation patterns and sea level rise to migration northward of species normally at home in tropical and sub-tropical regions of the planet. Needless to say, What is global warming? In general terms, global warming is a long-term rise in the average surface temperature of the Earth's climate system due to rising levels of greenhouse gases. Global warming can also be thought of as just one aspect of climate change. "You could think of global warming as the large macro perspective phenomenon," said Global mean surface temperature change from 1880 to 2016, relative to the 1951–1980 mean. The black line is the global annual mean and the red line is the five-year lowess smooth. The blue uncertainty bars show a 95% confidence limit. NASA, GISS In 1988, when NASA scientist James E. Hansen testified before the It should also be noted that global warming has a lot of science on its side, in the accurate measurements of surface and ocean temperatures worldwide. Many of the It is easy to understand how quite often, the two terms, climate change, and global warming are used interchangeably. The easiest way to separate the two is to remember that climate change refers to the long-term dynamics of change in the Earth's climate. Global warming is one very important aspect of climate change and one that we can see and feel almost daily. So, is it global warming or is it climate change? It is easy to understand how quite often, the two terms, climate change, and global warming are used interchangeably. The easiest way to separate the two is to remember that climate change refers to the long-term dynamics of change in the Earth's climate. Global warming is one very important aspect of climate change and one that we can see and feel almost daily.