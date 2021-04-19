By By Karen Graham 20 mins ago in Environment 2021 must be the year of action for protecting people against the "disastrous effects of climate change," the United Nations insisted Monday, ahead of a crucial US-convened summit. The UN warns that time is fast running out to tackle the climate crisis. The 56-page flagship annual report highlights the The report also highlights the impacts on socio-economic development, migration and displacement, food security, and land and marine ecosystems. WMO chief Petteri Taalas said: "All key climate indicators and impact information provided in this report show relentless, continuing climate change, an increasing occurrence and intensification of high-impact events and severe losses and damages affecting people, societies, and economies." UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the report showed 2020 was a year of "extreme weather and climate disruption, fuelled by anthropogenic climate change, affecting lives, destroying livelihoods and forcing many millions from their homes." UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, pictured in 2020, is calling for immediate action to remedy global hunger he says is being made worse by climate change and the pandemic Michael Sohn, POOL/AFP/File High-impact events in 2020 The WMO notes that globally, 2020 was one of the Besides the planet getting warmer by the year, there are other climate-related impacts that affect us directly and indirectly. Climate-related events already pose risks to society through impacts on health, food, and water security, as well as human security, livelihoods, economies, infrastructure, and biodiversity. These climate-related events also have significant environmental repercussions as well. Extreme weather events impact negatively, including flooding along coastlines and further inland, droughts, wildfires in forest and peatland areas, land degradation, sand and dust storms, and desertification. The Wujing Coal-Electricity Power Station in Shanghai. Each year China and America spew out more than half of the greenhouse gases linked to global warming JOHANNES EISELE, AFP/File In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic had wide-ranging impacts on health and well-being, livelihoods, businesses, and economies across the world. While countries and communities worldwide responded to the specific risks and impacts of the pandemic, the impacts and risks of a changing climate did not go away. Prof. Tom Oliver, Professor of Applied Ecology, "We are entering a dangerous new of era of interlinked environmental threats that will severely strain the moral fibres of our humanity. 