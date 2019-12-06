By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Environment Juneau - Not only has Alaska experienced one of the hottest years on record due to the climate crisis, but the Frontier state's 616 named glaciers have also taken a hit - melting at record or near-record levels, adding tp the rise in sea level. Melting due to global warming has left the slow-moving glaciers much diminished. Glaciers are still spectacular and cruise lines still bring boatloads of tourists to Alaska's shores to view their beauty, however, they now represent the collapse of an important system that has for millions of years helped to keep our planet cool and our sea levels stable. Lemon Creek Glacier in Juneau is one example of rapid ice loss. Geological records date back to the early 1940s. This is the second year that record mass loss of 3 meters (9.8 feet) has disappeared from the surface of the glacier, U.S. Geological Survey glaciologist Louis Sass told Reuters. Surprisingly, the melt went all the way up to the summit, according to Sass. "That's a really bad sign for a glacier," he said, noting that high-altitude melt means there is no accumulation of snow to compact into ice and help offset lower-elevation losses. And this past summer's record temperatures helped to spark the melt, including 90-degree temperatures in a region where 60s and 70s are the norm. The melting caused rivers to flow out of their banks and all that meltwater poured into the ocean. The Wolverine Glacier on the Kenai Peninsula south of Anchorage had the second-highest record mass loss. Sass said it failed to match the record set in 2004 only because so much of the glacier had already melted. "The lower part's completely gone now," he said. Bear Glacier retreated by nearly a kilometer in just 11 months, according to August 2019 measurements. Diego Delso (CC BY-SA 4.0) Bear Glacier in Kenai Fjords National Park retreated by nearly a kilometer (0.62 miles) in just 11 months, according to August measurements by the National Park Service. This glacier is the one President Barack Obama visited to call attention to climate change. “It’s almost like you popped it and it started to deflate,” said Nate Lewis, a Seward-based wilderness guide who takes travelers into the new lake that has formed at the foot of the shrinking glacier. Melting glaciers also have a local impact, other than adding to increases in sea level. Glacial melt affects salmon spawning streams and marine animal and fish habitats. The voids in the ice lead to the creation of lakes, and the outburst from those lakes has been increasing in frequency. Late June visit to Wolverine Glacier reveals crevasses along the glacier's surface, June 29, 2014. 