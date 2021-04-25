By By Karen Graham 42 mins ago in Environment Endangered polar bears are multiplying with grizzly bears, bringing about hybrid "pizzly" or "grolar" bears, and it's being instigated by climate change. The two species of bears - intermingling as their territories overlapped - has resulted in With features that could give them an edge in warming northern habitats, some scientists speculate that the pizzlies, or "grolars", could be here to stay, Larisa DeSantis, a paleontologist and associate professor of biological sciences at Vanderbilt University in Tennessee, told A stray polar bear walks along a road near the Russian industrial city of Norilsk, hundreds of kilometres from its natural habitat Irina Yarinskaya, Zapolyarnaya pravda newspaper/AFP "Usually hybrids aren't better suited to their environments than their parents, but there is a possibility that these hybrids might be able to forage for a broader range of food sources." She went on to explain that polar bears have a longer skull that aids them in grabbing seals out of the ocean, "But their molars are smaller than is typical for their body size because all they eat is blubber all day. Grizzlies, on the other hand, can eat whatever they want. We don't know yet, but perhaps the intermediate skull of the pizzly could confer a biomechanical advantage." A rare animal, indeed It has only been about 500,000 to 600,000 years since polar bears and grizzlies went their separate ways, reports A grizzly bear sow with her cub. Denali National Park and Preserve Sightings of the hybrid bears began in 2006 when a hunter shot what he thought was a polar bear in the Northwest Territories of the Canadian Arctic. On closer inspection, he discovered a more uncommon animal. The bear did have the creamy white fur typically seen on a polar bear, but it had the humped back, long claws, and hallow face of a grizzly bear, along with some brown patches of hair. DNA tests were done and confirmed the bear was a polar-grizzly hybrid. Since that time, sightings of the pizzly bears has increased in number, with a 2017 study noting a single female polar bear who mated with two grizzly bears ended up producing a total of eight offspring over the course of several years. Interestingly, the rise in the number of pizzly bears has coincided with the decline in the number of polar bears. Their numbers are predicted to decline by over 30 percent in the next 30 years, as stated by a 2016 study in the journal A polar bear stands on melting sea ice in Svalbard, Norway in 2013 Kt MILLER, POLAR BEARS INTERNATIONAL/AFP/File What does this all mean? "We're having massive impacts with climate change on loads of species right now," DeSantis said. "The polar bear is the canary in the coalmine telling us how bad things are." In some sense, pizzly bears could be a sad but necessary compromise given current warming trends, DeSantis said. "Apex predators help stabilize ecosystems, and looking forward I really hope the Arctic still has a polar bear. But, with that all being said, could the pizzly allow for bears to continue to exist in intermediate regions of the Arctic? Possibly, yes. That's why we need to continue to study them." Biology Letters 