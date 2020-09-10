By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Environment We have seen two intense heatwaves on the U.S. West Coast, followed by some of the most catastrophic wildfires in recent memory - while a few hundred miles to the East, temperatures dropped and two feet of snow fell. Coincidence? No, it's climate change. Wind-driven fires were also blazing in Alaska, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming, according to These are un-manipulated images of San Francisco Golden Gate Bridge , Legion of Honor and Horizon today at 10:45 am SanFrancisco apocalypse2020 canoneosr5 gz8iaURZMp — Robert Birnbach (@robertbirnbach) September 9, 2020 Then, there is the extremely rare almost two-feet of snow that fell in parts of Wyoming and Colorado this week. In a period of just 18 hours, the temperature dropped 60 degrees. Think about this - According to "This is yet another example of where uncertainty is not our friend," says Michael Mann, distinguished professor of atmospheric science at Penn State. "As we learn more, we are finding that many climate change impacts, including these sorts of extreme weather events, are playing out faster and with greater magnitude than our models predicted." Insane skies right now in Stayton, Oregon. 🤯 Crazy these images aren’t from the early morning or late at night... this is the view at 11 am. Stayton OrWx Pnw fox12oregon kL7GePmjTX — Bonnie Silkman KPTV (@BonnieSilkman) September 8, 2020 In Northern California, wildfires are again threatening the town of Paradise, literally wiped off the map in the 2018 Camp Fire. Many families have already evacuated after witnessing the destruction in neighboring Oroville yesterday, reports "Firefighters across the Western states are seeing extreme fire behavior," according to the National Fire Information Center. Three deaths have been reported in California, three in Oregon, and one in Washington state. The Flatirons south of Boulder look majestic today with a light coat of snow & low hanging clouds. SnowInSeptember cowx e6OqSS0KBf — Jen Walton (@mejenwalton) September 9, 2020 The extreme fire behavior is very worrisome. Not only are the winds ferocious at times, but add in the extreme low humidity and drought-like conditions, and you have a recipe for disaster. In addition, a stagnant air mass will likely keep areas of smoke in place across the Northwest, Great Basin, California and other areas across the West dealing with the wildfires, resulting in continued poor air quality, The thing is - climate scientists have been warning us for a number of years that this is what we can start expecting as global warming sets in with a vengeance. We have a choice, you know. 