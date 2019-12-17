By By Karen Graham 2 hours ago in Environment London - The City of London Corporation (CLC) will be trialing the UK’s first ban on all petrol and diesel cars on Beech Street starting in early 2020, as part of an ambitious plan to eliminate toxic air pollution in the financial center by 2030. This new initiative is subject to final approval by Transport for London (TfL). Emergency vehicles will be exempt from the restriction and there will be access to the car parks off Beech Street, as well as for trash collection and deliveries. Bus Route 153 is fully electric and won't be affected by the changes, according to The trial will run for a period of 18 months, during which the air quality and amount of traffic will be monitored. Seeing as Beech Street has a serious problem with air pollution, it is hoped that a significant drop in emissions will be realized and people will notice the air quality has improved. The Barbican Estate is a residential estate that was built during the 1960s and the 1980s within the City of London in Central London, in an area once devastated by World War II bombings. Riodamascus (CC BY-SA 3.0) If this experiment works out well, there is the possibility that similar measures will be suitable for other streets in the City of London. And the trial better work. The City of London has some of the worst pollution in all of the UK. In 2017, nitrogen dioxide levels on Upper Thames Street, on the southern boundary of the City, exceeded critical levels more than 120 times. The legal limit is 18 times a year. Looking at the CLC's broader plans to go green and become environmentally friendly, this is just the first step in ensuring that 90 percent of vehicles that enter the Square Mile are non-polluting by 2030. In line with this initiative, the CLC has also banned the purchase of diesel vehicles from its own fleet, where there is a clean alternative, according to the The City of London viewed from the balcony at City Hall in 2015. Colin and Kim Hansen CC BY-SA 4.0 Digital Journal has been following the The green initiative included drawing 100 percent of its power from renewable sources starting in October, as well as installing solar panels on local buildings, investing in larger solar and wind projects, and purchasing clean energy from the grid. The CLC is a major public services provider in the capital. It manages a wide portfolio including social housing across six London boroughs, 10 high-achieving academies, three wholesale markets and 11,000 acres of green space including Hampstead Heath and Epping Forest. It is also an investor in properties and other corporate buildings.While about 9,100 people reside permanently within the City, every workday, about 300,000 workers enter the City to work in small and large businesses and financial institutions.