We are live all night covering the storm! pic.twitter.com/9EN4kZeXln — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) August 3, 2020 United States Tuesday night. NHC The NHC says it is possible that Isaias could strengthen even further before it makes landfall tonight. Then there will be a slow and gradual weakening of the storm as it begins its trek up the mid-Atlantic coast. Rainfall with this storm will be heavy, with the Carolinas and the Mid-Atlantic: getting 3 to 6 inches of rain with isolated maximum totals of 8 inches. Heavy rainfall along the East Coast, near the path of Isaias, will result in flash and urban flooding, some of which may be significant in the eastern Carolinas, Mid-Atlantic and Northeast through Wednesday. At the 8:00 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Isaias was 60 miles (100 kilometers) east of Charleston, South Carolina and 60 miles (100 kilometers) south of Myrtle Beach, North Carolina.Isaias is now packing maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph) with higher gusts.The hurricane has picked up some forward speed and is now moving to the north-northeast at 16 mph (26 kph). The minimum central pressure is 988 mb (29.18 inches).is in effect for South Santee River South Carolina to Surf City North Carolina. Ais in effect for Folly Beach South Carolina to Cape Fear North Carolina, Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds, including the Neuse and Pamlico Rivers, qnd Oregon Inlet North Carolina to the North Carolina/Virginia border.A Storm Surge Warning means there is a danger of life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, in the indicated locations. A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area.are in effect from Edisto Beach South Carolina cleaqr on up the East coast to Martha's Vineyard,, Nantucket, and Block Island. A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for North of Stonington to Eastport Maine.A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area, generally within 36 hours. A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.Please pay attention to your local weather information and follow emergency instructions. On the forecast track, the center of Isaias will approach the coasts of northeastern South Carolina and southern North Carolina within the hurricane warning area during the next few hours. The center will then move inland across eastern North Carolina early Tuesday morning, move along the coast of the mid-Atlantic states on Tuesday, and continue across the northeasternUnited States Tuesday night.The NHC says it is possible that Isaias could strengthen even further before it makes landfall tonight. Then there will be a slow and gradual weakening of the storm as it begins its trek up the mid-Atlantic coast.Rainfall with this storm will be heavy, with the Carolinas and the Mid-Atlantic: getting 3 to 6 inches of rain with isolated maximum totals of 8 inches. Heavy rainfall along the East Coast, near the path of Isaias, will result in flash and urban flooding, some of which may be significant in the eastern Carolinas, Mid-Atlantic and Northeast through Wednesday.