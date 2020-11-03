Email
article image'Catastrophic Hurricane Eta' nears Nicaragua as Catagory 4 storm

Listen
By Karen Graham     1 hour ago in Environment
Puerto Cabezas - An extremely powerful Hurricane Eta is battering northeastern Nicaragua ahead of what could be a "catastrophic" landfall Tuesday and days of flooding and misery in parts of Central America, the US National Hurricane Center said.
At the 10:00 a.m. ET advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Category 4 Hurricane Eta was about 30 miles (50 kilometers) south-southeast of Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua, moving toward the west-southwest near 5 mph (7 kph).
Eta has maximum sustained winds that are close to 145 mph (230 kph) with higher gusts. The storm's minimum central pressure is 938 mb - 27.70 inches.
According to Reuters, Hurricane Eta has made landfall on the northeast coast of Nicaragua near the port of Puerto Cabezas, the head of the government’s disaster management agency SINAPRED said on Tuesday.
“The hurricane is just hitting the land now,” Guillermo Gonzalez, the director of SINAPRED, told a news conference, adding that strong winds have already pulled the roofs off houses and knocked down trees in Puerto Cabezas, a city in one of Nicaragua's poorest regions.
"Catastrophic wind damage is expected where Eta's eyewall moves onshore within the hurricane warning area within the next few hours, with tropical storm conditions already occurring in this area," the NHC said. At landfall, it's expected the storm will drop between 15 to 25 inches of rain across much of Nicaragua and Honduras. Other areas of Central America could see well over 10 inches of rain.
"This rainfall will lead to catastrophic, life-threatening flash flooding and river flooding, along with landslides in areas of higher terrain of Central America," the NHC said, according to Fox News.
Eta is the 28th named Atlantic storm this season, tying the 2005 record for named storms, and there's still a month to go. The amount of rain Eta is forecast to drop is being compared to 1998’s Hurricane Mitch, one of the deadliest Atlantic hurricanes in history. An NHC archival report said Mitch led to the deaths of more than 9,000 people.
