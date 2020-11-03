'Catastrophic Hurricane Eta' nears Nicaragua as Catagory 4 storm

10 AM EST Tuesday, November 3 Hurricane #Eta Key Messages: Extremely dangerous Eta expected to bring life-threatening storm surge, catastrophic winds, flash flooding, and landslides across portions of Central America. https://t.co/lQ8WhA2D3G pic.twitter.com/mW0ReBaBJw

Category 4 Hurricane #Eta, the strongest Greek-named storm in history, is bearing down on Central America. We're LIVE with the latest. pic.twitter.com/TcpAzFDrWY