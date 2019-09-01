By By Karen Graham 45 mins ago in Environment Hurricane Dorian has become a Category 5 tropical cyclone this morning as it heads toward the northwest in the Atlantic to the Bahamas, where it is expected to make catastrophic landfall sometime on Sunday. Data from Air Force Reserve hurricane hunter aircraft indicate that Dorian has continued to intensify, and now has maximum sustained winds near 175 mph (280 km/h), with a minimum central pressure of 922 mb (27.23 inches). Dorian continues to move to the west at 8 mph (13 kph). The eyewall of catastrophic Hurricane Dorian is currently reaching the Abaco Islands. This is a life-threatening situation. Residents should take immediate shelter. Do not venture into the eye if it passes over your location. We’ve made it back home to Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi. Here’s a few photos from hurricane #Dorian

We've made it back home to Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi. Here's a few photos from hurricane #Dorian

✈️⛈🌪🌊 #ReserveCitizenAirmen #ReserveReady #403WG #WC130J #SuperHercules #WeatherReady #NWSNHC pic.twitter.com/3Erxlf4qUk — Hurricane Hunters (@53rdWRS) September 1, 2019 The hazards for this storm are extreme and very dangerous. Wind gusts will exceed 200 mph, with a storm surge 15 to 20 feet above normal tide levels - along with higher destructive waves. These conditions are expected to last for several hours. Warnings and evacuation orders A tropical storm warning has been issued for a part of Florida's east coast. Dorian is still a threat for the Southeast from Florida to North Carolina this week. There is still uncertainty as to the track of this monster storm because it is still intensifying and moving very slow.The tropical storm warning is from north of Deerfield Beach to Sebastian Inlet, meaning tropical-storm-force winds (39-plus mph) are expected within 36 hours. This warning includes West Palm Beach. Mandatory evacuations have been ordered for Palm Beach County. Residential structures in Zone A and B must be evacuated effective at 1 p.m. ET, Palm Beach County said in a news release, according to CNN.Keep in mind that this slow-moving monster hurricane is going to be with us for a long time and it could still throw us a wallop. Stay alert and watchful. And stay safe.UPDATE: Just 19 minutes ago, a Hurricane Watch has now been issued for the east coast of Florida from north of Deerfield Beach to the Volusia/Brevard County Line.