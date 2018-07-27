Carr Fire kills two firefighters as 'wall of flames' engulfs city

By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Environment Redding - The Carr Fire in northern California grew dramatically Thursday night and Friday, killing at least two firefighters and injuring dozens of people as a literal wall of flames forced hundreds of people from their homes, destroying everything in its path. The fire killed a Redding firefighter and a contracted bulldozer operator as it tripled in size overnight to 44,450 acres (17,988 hectares) and remains just 3 percent contained, according to Cal Fire numbers Friday morning. The fire expanded so quickly Thursday night that it wiped out the progress firefighters had made since it began burning on Monday. Containment Thursday morning was about 10 percent, but the erratic nature of this dangerous fire has made it difficult to get a handle on it. Authorities are racing to evacuate parts of Redding in Northern California as the #CarrFire barrels down on the town. The fire has burned 28,763 acres and is only 6% contained. Authorities are telling people to, "Leave now!" pic.twitter.com/ZzzgeOgm5V — #Thinker 🌀 (@areta) July 27, 2018 “The fire became very active throughout the evening,” Cal Fire said in a statement early Friday, according to the It does not help matters that the National Weather Service issued a red flag warning — which indicates a heightened fire risk — that would remain in effect until midnight, with gusting winds and low humidity expected to potentially fuel a “dangerous and rapid spread” of fire. “A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior,” the Weather Service said. Winds from the southwest are expected to hit 25 mph and the temperature in Redding is topping off at 111 degrees Fahrenheit today. #CarrFire [update] off Hwy 299 and Carr Powerhouse Rd, Whiskeytown (Shasta County) is now 44,450 acres and 3% contained. NEW MANDATORY EVACUATION ORDERS IN PLACE. Unified Command: CAL FIRE Shasta-Trinity Unit and Whiskeytown National Park. https://t.co/QmhauhZj9m pic.twitter.com/PY8DSrgiZO — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) July 27, 2018 Despite an inversion that has kept thick smoke close to the ground over the Redding area, firefighting aircraft were called up while in some areas, firefighters have been able to get up to the edge of the flames to build containment lines said Cal Fire Captain Scott Kenney. Kenney added that the fire has The 105 patients at the Kindred Transitional Care and Rehabilitation Center had to be bussed to Shasta College from the facility last night as the fire threatened the structure. 