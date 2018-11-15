By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Environment Fighting global warming will require taxing carbon emissions, or setting a price on carbon pollution if the world is to avoid the consequences of climate change. How nations go about achieving zero emissions in a cost-effective way is the key. To achieve the IPCC goals will require that we transform the energy, transportation, housing, and food industries and more, and we can't wait until tomorrow to tackle this transformation, either. There seems to be an Despite some governments, states or provinces turning their back on the science behind climate change, there are cost-effective tools available, and nations, states, and provinces are using them to make progress in reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Trudeau's announcement puts a price on pollution with a plan that reinvests back into Canadians. "We’re taking action to fight climate change and protect the environment, even while Conservatives refuse to do so," said Trudeau. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada A lot of misinformation has been spread around in both the U.S. and Canada, and it's time that citizens understand that sometimes, the truth is not as harsh as many people would lead us to believe. So, let's look at two systems of carbon pricing already being used worldwide. According to the Institute for Climate Economics, 46 countries and 26 subnational governments have established a Carbon taxes in Canada and the U.S. The Trudeau government’s rationale for a national carbon-pricing plan is to encourage Canadians and big business to use less fossil fuels. Starting in 2019, Canadians will start to pay more for the gas they burn and the products they buy, but the cost will depend on where you live. Bhutan's first pair of wind turbines in the village of Rubesa symbolise the Himalayan kingdom's achievement as the world's only carbon negative country ARUN SANKAR, AFP This is because some provinces, like Alberta and British Columbia, have their own carbon-pricing system, along with incentives to convert to renewable energy sources. Those provinces that have no plan would come under Ottawa's carbon pricing plan. Just this week, Alberta increased In the United States, in 2018, The U.S. has managed to deploy low-carbon technology with sub-optimal market incentives, such as Renewable Portfolio Standards, federal R&D support, and tax credits. However, the U.S. has no carbon tax plan and despite the so-called "blue wave" in the midterm elections, A new analysis estimates that the world's remaining carbon 'budget' to be nearly four times bigger than previously thought Johannes EISELE, AFP/File What is a carbon tax? Basically, a carbon tax is a fee imposed on each ton of emissions from fossil fuels. This includes oil products such as gasoline and diesel, natural gas and coal-fired electricity. There are many ways to enact a carbon tax. The Canadian federal tax will price carbon at $20 a ton, or 4.4 cents per liter of gasoline, and rise to $50 in 2020. Three years ago, One carbon tax plan is a simple tax on carbon emissions that fund other projects, like environmental projects, or in Alberta's system, ends up being rebates for solar buyers. Under a European Union trading system, limits are placed on the amount of carbon dioxide companies may emit, and those who want to pollute more must buy permits on different exchanges around Europe PHILIPPE HUGUEN, AFP/File Another is a revenue-neutral tax, whereby the cost is offset by reductions in some other tax. British Columbia started pricing carbon using this method. After John Horgan became premier, it was changed to a tax that funds other projects. The third and perhaps most promising option is the carbon fee and dividend, whereby the government places a tax on carbon emissions and then returns most, if not all, of the revenue to citizens as a dividend to offset the tax. Canadians also have to remember that under the Trudeau carbon tax plan, every taxpayer will get a rebate on their income taxes under the “climate-action incentive." What is cap and trade pricing? U.S. carbon emissions trading until now has been limited to the Northeast, some mid-Atlantic states and California. But many countries, including Canada, Mexico, China, and the entire European Union, are levying carbon taxes, running emissions trading systems or using a mix of the two. Aerial view of Kemper Power Plant, a carbon capture plant, in 2013. US Department of Energy Cap and trade is simply a method where a government caps the total amount of carbon emissions allowed. The government then issues permits to companies specifying how much carbon they can burn. These allowances are sold quarterly at public auctions so consumers know what regulated companies are paying. Here's the neat thing about the auctions - If a company needs to burn more carbon than they are allowed, they can buy permits from a company that has extra ones because they burned less carbon. Companies will either burn less in order to make money by selling their extra permits or cut emissions to avoid having to buy more. According to The pros and cons of the two pricing methods The Peterhead Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) project in Aberdeenshire, UK. Penn Energy However, a carbon tax does not set a cap and trade on an industry, instead just setting a price and hoping everyone will try to reduce their carbon footprint. With cap and trade pricing, the government can mandate the exact greenhouse-gas reductions it wants to see and tailor the auction of carbon permits to reach those reduction goals. However, cap and trade can be more difficult to administer for a couple of reasons. A company can overestimate its Cap and trade also is open to favoritism. This is because the government picks the winners and losers in this game - and sometimes it can depend on how much an industry is paying lobbyists to plead their case. A really good lobbyist could convine the government to give them more permits - leaving smaller companies out in the cold. Experts have warned that climate change is a catastrophe in slow-motion - and if we do nothing to mitigate the effects, then we will see disastrous consequences . The latest U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report argues that carbon pollution must be cut to zero by 2050 to avoid disaster.To achieve the IPCC goals will require that we transform the energy, transportation, housing, and food industries and more, and we can't wait until tomorrow to tackle this transformation, either. 