To mark the anniversary of the legalization of cannabis in Canada, a licensed producer in Alberta that is putting a priority on the environment and sustainability. This takes the form of providing the drug in fully recyclable tins.

To partly address environmental concerns Freedom Cannabis has introduced 100 percent recyclable tins for their packaging. The sustainable packaging option is called the Nitrotin tin, and it abides by all Health Canada cannabis packaging regulations. The tins are made from stainless steel, which means they are reusable for a long period of time and then recyclable into other products at the end of their life.

With the tins, cannabis is packaged using liquid nitrogen. This process reduces oxidation of chemical components. The process also prevents the growth of most microorganisms.

The Nitrotin tins do come with a plastic child resistant lid. However, the lid comprises of less than 10 percent of the packaging and it is also recyclable.

Commenting on the new measures, Troy Dezwart, Executive Director and Co-Founder of Freedom Cannabis says in communication provided to Digital Journal: "Our mandate has always been to be a leader in sustainability in this industry."

However, he adds: "when it comes to packaging, we also prioritize the quality of our product. We want to ensure our customers always get the highest-quality cannabis. We know oxidation affects the flavour and fragrance of cannabis, so Nitrotin, which offers recyclable containers that prevent oxidation, was a perfect option for us."

This represents a further move in the company's aim to become the environmental leader in the cannabis production space. As a further sign of the commitment to the environment, the company is finishing plans for the installation of Canada's largest rooftop solar array at the firm's Acheson facility.

One of the reasons for the move is due to concerns and complaints about the environmental impact of cannabis production. Environmental concerns extend to the cultivation process and to the packaging. Based on one area of research, for each gram of cannabis sold, there can be as much as 70 grams of packaging waste. This is primarily because most of the packaging is plastic.