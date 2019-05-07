Canadian students say adapting to climate change like giving in

By By Karen Graham 51 mins ago in Environment Quebec City - A Quebec high school French exam question that asked students about adapting to climate change has drawn a torrent of online criticism, as teens used memes and videos to denounce what they see as government inaction on climate issues. The question drew the ire of many students because of the way it was worded, like 17-year-old Francis Claude. The young man, like quite a number of his peers, took the way the question was phrased to mean the government has decided to just accept climate change. "It's like they want to abandon the fight against climate change, and just make do and adapt," said Claude, whose Facebook group dedicated to the exam has exploded to almost 37,000 members in recent days, reports Students take part in a "Youth For Climate" demonstration, urging pupils to skip classes to protest against a lack of climate awareness, on April 12, 2019, in Lyon France ROMAIN LAFABREGUE, AFP/File Claude stressed that his generation is dedicated to fighting climate change and not just sitting back and adapting to the resultant impacts. "What's the point of studying for a future we're not going to have?" said Claude. Claude finds it rather ironic that Quebec schools are testing them on climate change at all. “I couldn’t believe that they’d dare to give us that question when we are the ones who are most concerned with climate change,” he said. Drôle de question, en effet. À mon avis, on aurait dû demander comment lutter contre les changements climatiques, et non s’il était possible de s’y adapter. 🤔 Par contre, je suis fier que la jeunesse soit aussi sensibilisée et mobilisée sur cet enjeu. 🌎♻️ polQc environnement Roberge (@jfrobergeQc) May 3, 2019 Quebec Education Minister Jean-Francois Roberge reacted on Twitter last week, saying it would have been better had the exam asked students how to fight climate change, rather than how to adapt to it. “On the other hand, I’m proud that the youth are so sensitized and mobilized on this issue,” he wrote. The use of the word "adapt" questioned Another student, Olivia Ralston,, questioned the use of the word, "adapt." She said this confused many students and really didn't go along with the study materials. “We are living in this world, and we’re not going to live anywhere else, so why shouldn’t we try to change it?” she said. Seventeen-year-old Montreal student Kiaira Morand-Tremblay questions the lack of urgency of many adults when it comes to doing something about climate change. She cites the massive amount of donations collected to rebuild the Notre Dame Cathedral, "but for the climate, it’s like they do nothing,” she said. Adaption or mitigation? In science, adaption can have Llamas are able to function normally at a low level of hydration. They are capable of going for extended periods (several days) without water. This is an adaptation to the arid climate where they live. Igor I. Solar The second meaning refers to the process of becoming adapted to the features of organisms that promote reproductive success. Again, with the effects of climate change, this course would involve a long period of time in adapting genetic traits that are consistent with the reproduction of the species in a changing environment. Adaptation is also closely linked to Regardless of how much money is involved, the adaptation challenge grows with the magnitude and the rate of climate change. This alone is a major concern of the world's students today. Let's talk about mitigation of climate change. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC)pose with a copy of the IPCC report "Climate Change 2014, Mitigation of Climate Change" during a press conference in Berlin on April 13, 2014 John Macdougall, AFP Some advocates of climate change mitigation want to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by reducing the use of fossil fuels. This would mean that people would have to adapt to using alternative energy sources, for example. Actually, Quebec's students are not giving up, and have planned further action, including another major protest in Montreal and Quebec City on May 17. 