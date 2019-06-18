By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Environment Ottawa - Canada's House of Commons has passed a motion declaring a national climate emergency, and supporting Canada’s commitment to meet the Paris Climate Agreement's emissions targets. Under the Paris climate accord, Canada committed to cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 30 percent from 2005 levels by 2030. The motion passed 186-63, backed by Liberal, NDP, Bloc Québécois, and Green Party MPs. Conservative MPs voted against the motion, along with People’s Party Leader Maxime Bernier who, like many MPs, only showed up for the vote. The voting was forced on an amendment by conservatives that "tweaked" the wording to recognize climate change as a global problem, urging Canada to take a leadership role in developing international solutions. Green Party leader Elizabeth May, who was the only federal leader to vote, and Green MP Paul Manly supported the Conservative amendment, which was handily defeated by the Liberal majority with support from the NDP. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, and Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer were not present for the vote, as they were all in Toronto for the Raptors’ NBA victory parade, according to Canada now joins Scotland in recognizing that the climate crisis is a global emergency. On April 29, the First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, Sturgeon told the conference that Scotland is a "world leader" on climate change, and is already committed to being carbon neutral by 2050, reported The motion was tabled by Environment Minister Catherine McKenna last month, and recognizes climate change as a “real and urgent crisis, driven by human activity” and marked by extreme weather events, reports the Huffington Post. Under the Paris climate accord, Canada committed to cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 30 percent from 2005 levels by 2030. The motion passed 186-63, backed by Liberal, NDP, Bloc Québécois, and Green Party MPs.Conservative MPs voted against the motion, along with People’s Party Leader Maxime Bernier who, like many MPs, only showed up for the vote. The voting was forced on an amendment by conservatives that "tweaked" the wording to recognize climate change as a global problem, urging Canada to take a leadership role in developing international solutions.Green Party leader Elizabeth May, who was the only federal leader to vote, and Green MP Paul Manly supported the Conservative amendment, which was handily defeated by the Liberal majority with support from the NDP.Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, and Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer were not present for the vote, as they were all in Toronto for the Raptors’ NBA victory parade, according to CTV News Canada. Canada now joins Scotland in recognizing that the climate crisis is a global emergency. On April 29, the First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, declared a climate emergency and pledged to combat global warming. At the Scottish National Party’s (SNP) spring conference, Sturgeon acknowledged that youth climate strikers partially influenced her decision.Sturgeon told the conference that Scotland is a "world leader" on climate change, and is already committed to being carbon neutral by 2050, reported The BBC. More about Canada, national climate emergency, Climate crisis, paris agreement Canada national climate eme... Climate crisis paris agreement