By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Environment The Weather Network has released its summer forecast for the months of June, July, and August - and it's a mixed bag - with two opposing summer patterns. For the summer months, the Central and Atlantic regions of Canada can expect downpours and humidity, while B.C. is expected to be "king of the heat," with a heightened threat of wildfires. Generally, Chief meteorologist Chris Scott is predicting hot, dry weather for most of Western Canada, and this is not good. The fire season in Canada already has an early start - with just over 105,000 hectares (259,460 acres) burning in northern Alberta. The Chuckegg Creek Wildfire is burning out-of-control about 3 km southwest of High Level and the province has issued a heavy smoke warning for northern Alberta for the next 24 hours. Here's the spot I took those photos from yesterday afternoon. A much different view this morning compared to yesterday (also shown). pic.twitter.com/4uKwRsisav — J.W. Schnarr (@JWSchnarrEP) May 27, 2019 Two opposing summer patterns It may sound strange, but there will be two different patterns in place across Canada. The Southern Ontario and southern Quebec region are expected to be sandwiched between the two weather patterns. Hot weather can be expected just south of the region, while to the north and west, the weather could be cooler. What does this mean? One of the patterns could easily become the stronger of the two and dominate, pushing the other one out. A shift in location would then make it become the dominant pattern across southern Ontario and southern Quebec. It this should happen, there will be an increase of stormy weather with above normal rainfall expected across southern Ontario and southern Quebec. British Columbia is singled out in the summer forecast because the province has already seen summer-like heat and an early beginning to the wildfire season. "We expect the wildfire risk to be heightened this summer," said Scott. He also warned the heat and lack of rain could be particularly hard on urban residents because of the possibility of water restrictions. He added that there will be an "above-normal season" for wildfires for most of B.C., western Alberta, the Northwest Territories, and Yukon. B.C. is expected to be "the king of the heat this summer," says Scott. With the climate crisis moving twice as fast in Canada than in other parts of the world, it may be that what used to be considered normal summer weather will become a distant memory.