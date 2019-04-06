As part of the efforts to address climate change, the United Nations has put forward a novel idea to promote sustainable development: water-based cities. The global body has called for further investigation into the idea.
The idea of constructing water-based cities to help humanity adapt to the altering climate was discussed at a United Nations roundtable event. The discussion forum felt there was suitable mileage in the idea to warrant further investigation, especially as a mechanism to address issues like land erosion as well as providing alternative locales for people to address problem over population growth and urban over-crowding. This space utilization adds up in relation to oceans covering more than 70 percent of the surface of our planet.
Quoted by Inverse, UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed said at the New York guested rountable: "Floating cities are a means of ensuring climate resilience, as buildings can rise along with the sea. And when entire floating communities are designed from scratch, they can be designed as climate‑neutral from the onset. Why not use the abundant wind and water to cover all of their electricity needs?”
The concept revealed at the meeting was for a hurricane-proof floating city that can hold around 10,000 residents. This was put forward by architect Bjarke Ingels and the agreement was to explore the plans further. If successful the future vision is for a galaxy of satellite “cities” built where coastal urbanization is hitting heaviest.
The idea of a floating city is being tested on a smaller scale, in the form of 'seasteading'. This is the idea of developing permanent dwellings at sea (with 'seastead' a portmanteau of sea and homesteading).
To take the floating cities concept to the next stage, the UN will be working with experts from Massachusetts Institute of Technology Center for Ocean Engineering, The Explorers Club, and a floating cities non-profit group called Oceanix.
Oceanix believes floating cities to be sustainable on several levels. First, there is energy - clean renewable energy from solar and waves. The second factor is the ability to create drinking water by deploying the latest water vapor distillation technology. The third area is creating food on-board floating cities from plant-based and clean meat factories. The fourth consideration is recycling, bu utilizing a closed-loop processing system to turn waste to energy.