“I have declared a statewide emergency. We’re deploying every resource available as we continue to respond to these fires and unprecedented high-winds,” Newsom tweeted.
“If you live in an affected area, please stay safe, alert, and heed all warnings from local officials.”
The massive wildfires are flanking northern and southern California, even as power outages expand and over two hundred thousand people are under evacuation orders and tens of thousands of acres burn.
Smoke from a second wildfire in the San Francisco Bay Area briefly halted traffic on the Carquinez Bridge.
The Kincade fire in Sonoma County
in northern California has now burned over 30,000 acres and is being fueled by winds in the area that have topped 93 miles per hour. At least 79 structures have been destroyed according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection and the National Weather Service said.
Fire officials said about 30,000 firefighters took an aggressive stance overnight to keep the fire from spreading. The wind event being experienced today is expected to last until Monday, the National Weather Service said. Fire officials are fearful that if the fire crosses U.S. 101, it could spread westward to an area that hasn’t had a fire in 80 years, reports the Associated Press.
The flames came dangerously close to homes in Vallejo.
The fire prompted the evacuation of the California State University Maritime Academy. Officials have also ordered evacuations for parts of Vallejo, including Maritime Academy, Navone and Pueblo, Jordan and Swanzy, Waterview Terrace and Bayside Terrace.
In Southern California,
the Tick Fire in Los Angeles County is still 65 percent contained at 4,615 acres, L.A. County Fire Department said Sunday. 10,000 structures remain threatened, while at least 22 have been destroyed by the flames and 27 more have been damaged.
L.A. County says 925 firefighters remain on the scene, and three have been injured.