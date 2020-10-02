By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Environment California is poised to hit a fearsome milestone: 4 million acres (1.6 million hectares) burned this year by wildfires that have killed 31 people and incinerated hundreds of homes in what is already the worst fire season on record. The state's unprecedented fire season has already resulted in the deaths of 31 people and the destruction of thousands of homes and buildings, forcing the evacuation of over 96,000 people. “We’re not just here for a moment. We’re here to rebuild and to reimagine your school,” Newsom said, adding: “We have your backs.” Surveying the damage of the #GlassFire today.



Heartbreaking to see the devastation that this fire has caused. Immensely grateful for the firefighters and first responders that have tirelessly fought to keep this community safe. pic.twitter.com/lneGQMxpIv — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) October 1, 2020 The Glass Fire started on September 27 in Napa County and has now raced through 60,148 acres in Napa and Sonoma counties. Just 6 percent of the fire has been contained as of today, according to CA poised to hit fearsome milestone: 4 million acres burned this year by wildfires that have killed 31 people and incinerated hundreds of homes https://t.co/pxahvufX4y — KTLA (@KTLA) October 2, 2020 Around the state, 17,000 firefighters are battling over two dozen major fires, including the August Complex Fire that includes the counties of Mendocino, Humboldt, Trinity, Tehama, Glenn, Lake, and Colusa. This fire has burned 153,226 acres and is now 51 percent contained. According to Cal Fire Deputy Chief Jonathan Cox, nearly all the damage has been done since mid-August, when five of the six largest fires in California's history erupted. He says a total of 3.9 million acres in California have been scorched since August 15. That figure, which works out to over 6,000 square miles (15,500 square kilometers), is astonishing even in a state that has had its fair share of fires. "It’s likely that over the next day or two we will crest the 4-million-acre mark. The biggest year before this year was 1.54 million,” Cal Fire Chief Thom Porter said. “We are dwarfing that previous record and we have a lot of season left to go.” The orphaned mtn lion rescued from the #ZoggFire has a name: Captain Cal....named after @CAL_FIRE's mascot.



